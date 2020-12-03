Salem resident Karen Scalia has co-written and produced a new holiday single dedicated to all essential workers, healthcare workers, and first responders. Thank You It’s Christmas, released November 7, gives thanks to this workforce.

“We’re thrilled at the response, it was an honor to create,” says Karen Scalia. “Like so many, we were moved by stories of this workforce. I wanted to write something that would express everyone’s gratitude.”

She says that lyric inspiration came early one morning after seeing a healthcare worker as they finished their overnight shift. Scalia then worked with her nephew, musician and Berklee graduate Derek Dupuis, to complete music and lyrics.

The project continued as collaboration between family and friends with various musical talents and backgrounds. The single introduces and features Samantha Dupuis on vocals, Dan Dupuis on drums, and Carl Ayotte on saxophone. Chris Wilson added bass, guitar, and additional instruments, and backing vocals are by Samantha Dupuis, Stacey Dupuis, and Karen Scalia.

The single was mixed and mastered by Grammy award-winning artists Ignacio Molino and Daniel Ovie in New York. Molino, a five-time Grammy award winner, also just won two Latin Grammy Awards.

NBC Boston recently interviewed the team for a segment that aired December 1. Since the song’s release, it’s gained popularity on YouTube and is being shared on social media and on streaming services.

“Hearing that this song is lifting spirits, or that they or their kids can’t stop singing it, or that folks are sharing the song with coworkers and loved ones, we are full of gratitude,” says Scalia.

Thank You It’s Christmas is now available on all major platforms including Spotify, Amazon Music, iTunes, and Apple Music. Find links here.

