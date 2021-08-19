Encore Boston Harbor announced this week that, pending regulatory approval, WynnBET Sports Bar will open on Saturday, September 4. Located on the resort’s casino floor, the space will feature more than 60 televisions, a 10-foot high and 123-foot long immersive video wall, a collection of trophies, a full-service bar and cuisine from Shake Shack and Frank & Nick’s, the second concept by Frank DePasquale and Nick Varano within the resort.

“Encore Boston Harbor is lucky to be located in one of the best sports cities in the world with some of the most loyal and avid fans,” says Jenny Holaday, Encore Boston Harbor President. “We wanted to offer our guests a place where they can watch their favorite teams in a state-of-the-art venue, surrounded by TVs, great food, and near the excitement and action of the gaming floor.”

Guests will be in awe as live games and sports classics play on more than 60 TVs throughout the venue, as well as on a 1,230-square foot immersive video wall. A 15-seat full-service bar with tabletop video poker sits in the middle of the venue, while dining and lounge seating surround the space including more than 40 VIP seats and reclining media chairs providing the ultimate experience. An extra-large spherical digital display will exhibit the top sports scores from around the world and suspended sports equipment, a collection of trophies, classic sports accessories, and a collage of historical images of local sports heroes and events will decorate the space.

Veteran restaurateurs Frank DePasquale and Nick Varano of Fratelli, and owners of over a dozen Italian concepts in Boston’s North End, will bring Frank & Nick’s, an approachable and casual dining concept, to WynnBET Sports Bar. Guests will enjoy a delicious variety of Italian fare via counter service or grab-and-go. The menu features artisanal paninis including meatball, eggplant, and chicken parmesan, all served on house-made bread, as well as brick oven pizzas, salads, homemade roast beef, and a variety of coffees and desserts.

With more than 300 locations globally, Shake Shack offers fresh, simple, high-quality food as a modern-day burger stand. Whether grabbing something to go or sitting down to enjoy a meal while watching a game, patrons will enjoy favorites such as the ShackBurger®, crinkle-cut fries, and hand-spun classic and specialty shakes.

The WynnBET Sports Bar will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m., Frank & Nick’s will be open daily from 11 a.m. until 3 a.m., and Shake Shack will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. For more details, visit encorebostonharbor.com.