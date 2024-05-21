Gloucester’s two most popular beaches will be more accessible to wheelchair users as the city deploys three new Mobi-Mat walkways and four new beach wheelchairs that will make it easier to navigate the sand at Good Harbor Beach and Wingaersheek Beach.

“Our beaches are a treasured piece of Gloucester, and it’s essential that everyone, regardless of physical ability, can access and enjoy them,” says Gloucester mayor Greg Verga. “I am proud that we have been able to make these strides through ARPA funding and remain committed to improving accessibility to our stunning and cherished beaches.”

The city began improving beach accessibility in August last year when it installed its first wheelchair mat at Good Harbor Beach and offered the use of beach wheelchairs, which have wide tires that roll more easily on sand, at both Good Harbor and Wingaersheek. The city received a lot of positive feedback from beachgoers with limited mobility who were able to enjoy visiting the beach much more easily.

Following this successful roll-out, the city used money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan – commonly called ARPA or the stimulus bill – to buy additional mats and wheelchairs for both Good Harbor and Wingaersheek. Visitors interested in using the wheelchairs can speak to the parking lot attendants or lifeguards for more information.

Advanced parking reservations will be required for both Good Harbor and Wingaersheek as of May 25, and can be made using the Blinkay app or at gloucester.blinkay.app.