Tickets are now available for The Pettengill House’s annual fundraiser. The Amesbury-based nonprofit social services agency holds their event at the Blue Ocean Music Hall on Friday, March 6, from 6 to 10 p.m.

The organization, which serves Amesbury, Byfield, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, and West Newbury, will gather with friends and supporters to celebrate the support they receive and the services they provide to local children and families.

Local artist and entertainer Rob Surette, known as the fastest portrait artist in the world, takes the stage to perform live speed painting. He’s appeared on the TODAY show, Good Morning America, and the Oprah Winfrey Show, and has worked as a fine artist for Disney, DC Comics, DreamWorks, and more. Also taking the stage will be Jumpstreet Band, one of the most experienced New England function bands.

The evening will honor longtime volunteer Peg Brown as the Honorary Chair and Volunteer of the Year recipient.

This fundraiser will help support the vital and life-changing work that the Pettengill House does, serving a growing list of 3,000 clients, 33% of whom are children, and 20% of whom are deemed homeless. The 26-year-old organization faces an ever-increasing demand for substance addiction programming, elder care services, complex case management, and basic needs supports.

If you’d like to support this fundraiser, you can purchase tickets here. Tickets go for $60 per person or $450 to reserve a table for eight. You can also being a sponsor and purchase an ad in their program book by clicking here.

For more information, call 978-243-4990 or email Sierra at spartlan@pettengillhouse.org, or visit pettengillhouse.org.