Antoni Porowski’s childhood babysitter used to make him Gorton’s fish sticks when his parents traveled. “I would just dip them in offensive amounts of ketchup,” the celebrity chef told US Weekly.

Now, he’s partnered up with the iconic North Shore seafood company and created some unique recipes starring Gorton’s products, like Baja Style Fish Tacos, New Orleans Style Fish ‘n’ Chips, and Fish Sticks with Herbed Lemon Tahini Sauce. The recipes highlight an approachable angle to cooking fish, especially for those who don’t have time to buy fresh fish and use it immediately.

Gorton’s is committed to sustainability and to freezing fish on premises at their energy-efficient Gloucester location, preserving the taste and nutrients of the fish. They trace all their fishing to the source, and transport it via rail and other fuel-efficient carriers. “We’re searching for ways to minimize our environmental impact, raise the bar for the seafood industry, and sustain our global resources for future generations,” says Gorton’s website.

Porowski told Boston magazine that “people are a lot more aware of what they put into their bodies these days.” They want to know where their food is coming from, what exactly is in it, and how sustainable it is. Gorton’s combines responsible food choices with the convenience that suits our busy lifestyles.

Here’s the recipe to Porowski’s Baja Style Fish Tacos.

Ingredients

Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets (one per taco)

Chili or taco seasoning, for garnish

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 chipotle pepper in adobo, diced

2 limes (one for zest and juice, second sliced into sixths for serving)

1 teaspoon celery seed

1/2 red cabbage, sliced finely or shredded

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 roma tomatoes, diced

1/2 medium red onion, diced

¼ cup cilantro, washed and roughly chopped

Mexican crema (or sour cream or Greek yogurt)

½ teaspoon cumin

Corn tortillas (one per taco)

1. Bake fish fillets as instructed on packaging. Once crisp and browned, sprinkle with chili seasoning.

2. In a small bowl, combine apple cider vinegar, mayo, chipotle pepper, zest & juice of one lime (reserve a bit for crema), and celery seed.

3. Add mixture to cabbage. Season to taste with cracked black pepper, and salt. Add cilantro and toss with tongs to incorporate thoroughly.

4. Mix crema with remaining lime juice, zest, and cumin. Season to taste with salt.

5. Heat tortillas over medium heat on a pan until lightly browned.

6. Assemble tacos. Start by lightly spreading crema onto warm tortillas, adding slaw, and finally topping with flaked Gorton’s fish fillet. Garnish with red onions, diced tomatoes, cilantro, and chili seasoning.