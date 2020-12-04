Looking for things to do this weekend? The Newburyport Art Association opens a new outdoor sculpture exhibit, and the Rockport Art Association opens a small works show at its gallery.

Newburyport Art Association

The Newburyport Art Association collaborates with the Custom House Maritime Museum to bring sculpture to the Custom House Maritime Tree this December.

Featuring sculpture by Madeleine Lord and Joseph Gray, the pop-installation will complement the Custom House’s 30-foot Maritime Tree and enliven the back gardens with striking sculptures that connect to both the spirit of the holiday season and the challenges of the past year.

Works by Madeleine Lord include the serene and majestic “Angel” (welded steel), the bright and blustery “Applause,” created with springs from discarded auditorium chairs, and the whimsical “Polar Bear,” constructed from enamel-coated steel, a now “extinct” material, which connects the work to environmental issues. Works by Joseph Gray include “A Moment in Time,” a beautiful moment of connection created from aluminum mounted on Goshen stone in collaboration with artist Asia Scudder, and the stone Eagle Bench, “Aloft.”

The Custom House is located at 25 Water Street in Newburyport. Find more information at newburyportart.org, by scanning the QR codes at the pop-up, or by emailing naa@newburyport.org.

Rockport Art Association

The Rockport Art Association & Museum’s Experimental Group opens its fifteenth group exhibition, “Unexpected No. Fifteen” at Rockport Art Association & Museum.

This annual show of small works features artworks of both the RAA&M’s artists and contributing members, in mediums like paintings, mixed-media, graphics, sculpture, digital art, and photography. Works on view are specifically small works of a maximum size of 20” in any dimension. The exhibition runs from December 5 through December 31, 2020. Current RAAM Gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Experimental Group is a creative forum; its main mission is to increase public awareness and to foster self-expression by bringing artists together to explore and share ideas that cultivate creative freedom. The EG is encouraged and supported by the Rockport Art Association & Museum.

The museum is located at 12 Main Street in Rockport. For more information, visit rockportartassn.org.