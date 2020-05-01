In this upside-down world we now live in, where certain staples like flour or eggs may be hard to find at some grocery stores, many customers are turning towards their local restaurants. Because our supply chains are currently out-of-whack, some restaurants have what many grocery stores don’t. Help support your local eateries and maybe grab some unique new groceries during your next haul by ordering from one of these local joints.

LaRosa’s

Andover

The chic Andover spot is now selling premium cuts from its sister restaurant across the street, La Fina. From the La Fina Butchery you can order center cut, vacuum-packed steaks, ready for you to cook up and enjoy at home, ranging in size from an 8-ounce filet to a 24-ounce Porterhouse. Check out the details on Facebook. You can place orders online or by calling LaRosa’s, and pick your order up curbside.

larosasofandover.com

Tuscan Market

Salem, NH

Treat your family with some mouthwatering Italian groceries from Tuscan Market, sister to Burlington’s Tuscan Kitchen. Choose from products like pastas, sauces, breads, cookies, and butcher bundles. You can even find grocery staples like butter, cheese, and flour. Place your order online and you can choose to ship it straight to your house or pick it up curbside at Tuscan Market in Salem, New Hampshire.

tuscanmarketonline.com

Tonno

Wakefield

Tonno’s Wakefield location offers a variety of groceries, available for online order and pickup at their Armory Street loading area Wednesdays through Saturdays. Offerings include a veggie or fruit box, a pizza kit, beer and wine, plus some prepared hot foods like rigatoni Bolognese or roasted salmon. You can even grab some hard-to-find items, like rolls of toilet paper or boxes of gloves!

tonnorestaurant.com/tonno-mercato

FRANK

Beverly

The new Beverly eatery typically offers low-key, market style shopping with highly curated delicacies like cheeses, jams, and sauces. Now, you can order those specialties plus tons of grocery items like eggs, sausage, coconut milk, lentils, and much more. Place your order on their website, pick it up at the store, and get ready for your most exciting batch of groceries since quarantine started.

farmtofrank.com