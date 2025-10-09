Jennifer MacGregor was dating her now-husband Josh for four months and four days when they went on a date to Salem and saw a line of people waiting outside a historic home for a “Christmas in Salem” house tour. They were intrigued but didn’t have tickets.
“It was a date. We were looking for mischief,” Jennifer remembers. “So we snuck in through the barn like teenagers.”
At first, it was a lark. But the more they walked around the house, the more intrigued they became.
Jennifer and Josh opened The Ives Inn in 2019.
“This house was calling to us,” she says. “We couldn’t get it out of our heads.”
The proble