Salem will welcome residents and visitors this weekend for a two-day Black History Month celebration that blends local history, live music, movement, and community connection, offering space for both reflection and joy.

The events follow the raising of the African-American Heritage Flag at Salem City Hall earlier this week and take place during a year of major milestones. In 2026, Salem marks more than 400 years since its founding, while the nation also observes 100 years since the establishment of Negro History Week, the precursor to today’s Black History Month.

Voices, History, and Live Music at Old Town Hall, Saturday, Feb. 7

Saturday’s events take place at Old Town Hall, beginning at 12:30 p.m., and center on storytelling, scholarship, and artistic expression.

The afternoon opens with a keynote address from Vick Breedy, a local author, poet, speaker, and entrepreneur. A recipient of the Local Black Excellence Award, Breedy has published novels, poetry albums, and journals, and leads community initiatives including the Selfish Women’s Group and the Stereotyped* Men’s Group. His remarks will focus on creativity, empowerment, and the role of storytelling in building community.

Following the keynote, Toni Waldron, an anti-racist educator and longtime community organizer, will present a program on the Freeman Family of West Gloucester. The presentation highlights the collaborative work of historians, researchers, and archivists who uncovered the long-hidden story of a prominent Black family that lived as free landowners in Massachusetts for more than a century, challenging common assumptions about early Black life in New England.

Waldron, a graduate of NYU’s Gallatin School and Tufts University, also played a key role in organizing Gloucester’s first citywide Juneteenth celebration.

At 2:30 p.m., live music will fill Old Town Hall with a performance by Coco Brown and The Invitation, featuring Craig Powe and led by Nicole Harris. The performance is sponsored by Salem Fire Department Local 172 and Ascend–Get Lifted.

Throughout the afternoon, attendees are invited to enjoy a range of family-friendly offerings, including free nibbles from Black-owned Ivory Pot Bakery, hot chocolate, live hand-drawn caricatures, and interactive activities for children. A Black Pop-Up Market and Resource Fair will also be open, highlighting Black-owned businesses, nonprofit organizations, and local service providers.

Dance, Music, and Community Celebration, Sunday, Feb. 8

The celebration continues on Sunday, beginning at 1:30 p.m., with a focus on culture, dance , and music.

The afternoon opens with an interactive dance session led by instructor Greg Coles, inviting participants of all ages to engage through rhythm and movement while learning about cultural expression and tradition.

Live music returns at 2:30 p.m. with Coco Brown and The Invitation, again featuring Craig Powe and led by Nicole Harris. Sunday’s performance is sponsored by The House of the Seven Gables and Ascend–Get Lifted.

As on Saturday, the event will include free food from Ivory Pot Bakery, hot chocolate, family activities, and the Black Pop-Up Market and Resource Fair, which will run from 1:30 to 4 p.m. and provide opportunities for attendees to connect directly with local Black-owned businesses and community organizations.

Organizers say the weekend is designed to be welcoming and accessible, offering Salem residents and visitors a chance to honor Black history while celebrating the creativity, scholarship, and entrepreneurship present in the community today.