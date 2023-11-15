Let your season of gratitude begin right now with these Thanksgiving meals to-go. Whether you are welcoming a crowd and need a whole meal or showing up with a survey of sides is more your style, this collection of North Shore caterers and restaurants has all your bases covered. Each establishments is ready to lighten your load this holiday season, and you can add them to the list of people to be thankful for this year.

Plat du Jour, Peabody

Plat Du Jour is an innovative Private Chef and Catering Company, always updating its offering with fresh ideas and creative combinations. This Thanksgiving however, they are keeping it classic: Oven roasted turkey breast, savory sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans with buttery garlic, butternut squash with brown sugar and cinnamon, cranberry sauce, giblet pan gravy, and dinner rolls with whipped butter. More optional sides abound, as well as desserts offered through Sweet Sally’s Baking.

Order online at platdujourcatering.com/online-ordering.

Settler, Salem

This scratch-kitchen based cuisine effortlessly combines the puritanical sensibilities of straight-forward fare with French technique to elevate every offering, and their Thanksgiving Feast falls into this category as well. The brined, all-natural 14-lb bird will be accompanied by brussel sprouts with pancetta, onions and sage, roasted squash with pecans and pomegranate, cranberry sauce with orange and juniper, accompanied by fresh sourdough bread.

Visit settlersalem.com to order.

Feast & Fettle, Providence RI

Granted, Providence is not remotely categorized as the “North Shore” unless you’re looking at the Eastern seaboard as a whole, but the Feast & Fettle meal delivery service will deliver your Thanksgiving dinner directly to your door clear up through Salisbury. Their model of personally delivering – not shipping – your prepared meal sets them apart from other meal delivery services. Offering four distinct entree options of roasted turkey, brown sugar glazed ham, turkey meatballs, or pumpkin gnocchi with kale and butternut squash, Feast & Fettle is one of the only holiday-to-go packages with a vegetarian main course option. Additionally, you can give back to the local community by donating a full holiday meal to The Pine Street Inn right through their online ordering service.

View the full menu and order at feastandfettle.com/order/thanksgiving23.

Seasons 52 | Photograph courtesy of Darden Restaurants

Seasons 52, Burlington

Bring home Seasons 52’s warm-and-serve family Thanksgiving Green Box featuring roasted turkey, savory pan gravy, Yukon mashed potatoes, brioche and sage stuffing, green beans, mashed butternut squash, and cranberry relish plus a fresh field greens salad to start and six pumpkin pie mini indulgences to end.

Order your feast online at seasons52.com/events/traditional-thanksgiving-dinner.

Ledger, Salem

Dinner for two or four? No problem here. Ledger’s Thanksgiving take-out meals cater to smaller parties. Chef Daniel Gursha, nominated for his culinary work at Ledger in 2022 for “Best Chef Northeast” by the James Beard Foundation, brings a sense of elegance to the holiday meal offering a sliced turkey breast and leg confit alongside maple glazed sweet potatoes, green bean almondine with fresh herb stuffing. Additional sides include wine pairing and pumpkin cinnamon swirl loaf as well as a broad selection of delectable desserts. Last day to order is Nov. 15, so get your order in quickly.

Order online at ledgersalem.com.

Spinelli’s, Lynnfield

Spinelli’s has you covered whether you’re hosting a Friendsgiving for 20 or smaller serving sizes for just a few folks the restaurant sells both entire turkey dinners and individuals Thanksgiving meals including stuffing, mashed potatoes, butternut squash, gravy, cornbread, and cranberry sauce. Pick up your home-cooked meal on Thanksgiving Day between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to really cut down on your to-do list leading up to the big day.

Order online at spinellis.com/lynnfield.

The Capital Grille, Burlington

If you’re feeling up to cooking your own main course and able to travel slightly further afield to secure your stuffing and sides, make a trip down to Burlington where you could order up all of your meal’s accessories. Brioche stuffing and cranberry-pear chutney are just two highlights of The Capital Grille’s Thanksgiving menu.

Order online at thecapitalgrille.com/events/thanksgiving-dinner-menu.

Davio’s, Lynnfield

They might be your go-to for an Italian night out, but this November you can count on them for your complete take-away Thanksgiving meal. Davio’s is packing up all the traditional dishes for your table, from organic free-range Vermont turkey right through to pumpkin pie. Orders are due by Monday, November 20.

View the menu online davios.com/lynnfield/events/thanksgiving-dinner then call 781-944-4810 to order.