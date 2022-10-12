Are you brave enough to invoke the infamous Sanderson sisters from the movie Hocus Pocus and sleep in their spooky house? You might soon get a chance to find out without even leaving the North Shore.

That’s because a new Airbnb in Danvers has painstakingly re-created the Sanderson sisters’ cottage for an overnight stay that costs just $31. But there’s a catch: It’s only available for one night – October 20 – and for two guests. Starting on October 12 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, would-be guests can request to stay at the Airbnb. One lucky person and their guest will get a chance to book the cottage.

In addition to the overnight stay, guests will have the support of an on-site concierge who will arrange meals; get a tour of some of Salem’s spookiest sites; and view a special screening of Hocus Pocus 2, the 2022 sequel to the 1993 cult classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, which is streaming on Disney+. Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem as part of the special event.

The Sanderson sisters’ cottage Airbnb is a stunning re-creation of the cottage from the original movie, complete with vines that crawl and snake up the façade, an intricately carved door, diamond-paned windows, and a moss-covered, wooden waterwheel, from which mist emanates, surrounded by stone cairns.

Inside the authentic 17th century post-and-beam cottage, guests will find a huge black cauldron in the very center of the main room, hanging from the ceiling by a heavy metal chain, lit from below with an eerie green glow, and emanating a purple light from inside. Surrounding that creepy centerpiece are incredible details that nod to the film and give the ambiance of a colonial witch’s cottage hidden deep in the woods.

There’s the Black Flame Candle, said to be made from the “fat of a hanged man,” which summons the Sanderson sisters back from the dead; the sisters’ Manual of Witchcraft and Alchemy; hutches, shelves, and cabinets filled with poisonous-looking potions, spell ingredients, and a crystal ball; a cobweb-covered chessboard; bundles of dried herbs hanging from the ceiling; brooms by the door, ready to be flown at a moment’s notice; a trapdoor emblazoned with a W (for Winifred’s creepy dungeon); and the Sanderson sisters’ signature green, purple, and red velvet cloaks hanging from hooks. Adding to the ambiance is the fine layer of dirt and dust covering everything, as though the cottage really has been lost to the centuries.

Up two treacherously steep flights of stairs guests will find the bedrooms, located in open lofts overlooking the main room on either side of the house. The rooms belong to two of the three sisters—Sarah and Mary—and although they’re comfortable, with cushy modern beds, they’re just as creepily decorated as the rest of the house, with the addition of creeping ivy on the walls.

Adding to the authenticity of the place? There’s no indoor plumbing. Instead, there are modern, heated outhouses located just outside the cottage.

Guests requesting to book the cottage must be at least 18 years old, have a verified Airbnb profile, and a history of positive reviews. According to the listing, “when booking, be sure to let the Sanderson Sisters know what brings you to Salem and who will be joining your stay.”

For your chance to book this one-night only stay, visit airbnb.com/hocuspocus2.