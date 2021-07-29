August is quickly approaching, and there is no better way to escape the August heat than by getting out by the water. You and your family have some options to get you out on open ocean this summer, even if you don’t own watersports equipment. Stand up paddle board and kayak rentals are the perfect August activity, and we have gathered a list of some of the places you can rent equipment.

—

Sup East Coast Style

Located on Riverhead Beach in Marblehead, the Sup East Coast Style Kiosk meets all your water activity needs, from classic paddle board rentals to large water floaties. Take a group lesson, party board, or a solo ride out into Marblehead harbor with rentals offered every day starting at $20 an hour on weekdays and $25 on weekends.

Where: Riverhead Beach, Marblehead

Coast to Coast Paddle

Coast to Coast Paddle has locations for paddle board and kayak rentals across the North Shore in Salem, Beverly, and Woburn. All three locations offer rentals, lessons, tours, and group paddle events throughout the entire year. This summer, head to any of the Coast to Coast kiosk locations to rent equipment. Hourly rates for all equipment like paddle boards and kayaks start at $20 an hour. Kayak rentals are offered at all three locations and stand up paddle boarding is offered in both Salem and Beverly.

Where: 190 Fort Avenue, Salem; 33 Lothrop Street, Beverly; Lake Ave, Woburn

Cape Ann SUP + SURF

Cape Ann SUP + SURF offers paddle board rentals and has three locations on Pavilion Beach, Long Beach, and Essex River. Each location offers paddle boarding lessons, tours, and rentals. Half day rentals start at $50, but you can rent equipment for the full day, too. Cape Ann SUP + Surf also offers free delivery and pick up services anywhere on Cape Ann if you rent two or more boards. Call to get a reservation or check out their website for more information.

Where: Pavilion Beach, 55 Commercial Street, Gloucester; Long Beach, 33 Rockport Road, Gloucester; Essex River, 35 Dodge Street, Essex

Plum Island Kayak

Guided kayak and stand up paddle board tours, rentals, and programs are offered by Plum Island Kayak this summer. Reservations are recommended but not required. Plum Island Kayak has complimentary drop-offs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and pick ups from 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. by arrangement. Rental prices are offered by half day rate, with single kayaks and paddleboards starting at $55 and double kayaks at $75.

Where: 92 Merrimac Street, Newburyport