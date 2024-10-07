This year marks nearly a decade of celebrating the finest in home design, architecture, and craftsmanship on the North Shore. Dedicated to all things hearth and home, we shine a spotlight on the best of the best—from architects and builders to interior designers, landscape services, fabric shops, antiques, auction houses, and more! Both Editors’ and Readers’ Choice winners will be highlighted for their exceptional work.

Join us for an exciting evening at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, as we celebrate the BONS Home Awards 2024—honoring those who set the gold standard for excellence in design, architecture, and luxury home products. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!

BONS Home Awards winners can download honoree assets here.

Click or tap to view the award category:

Blueprint

Architect/Coastal

Editors’ choice

OLSON LEWIS + Architects, Manchester-by-the-Sea

With its focus on creating spaces to connect people and their environments, the team at OLSON LEWIS is a natural at designing spaces that use materials and forms that reflect the natural beauty of the coast. Furthermore, as climate change increases the chance of storm damage near the water, the firm has developed a solid expertise in designing for resilience and adaptability. 17 Elm St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, 978-526-4386, olsonlewis.com

Architect/Coastal

Readers’ choice

SV Design, Beverly

126 Dodge St., Beverly, 978-927-3745, svdesign.com

Architect/Contemporary

Editors’ choice

SV Design, Beverly

SV Design promises—and delivers—transformative design achieved through deep collaboration with clients and seamless communication across internal teams. The result is homes with clear contemporary styling that fit comfortably in traditional New England surroundings. Clients can also rest assured they’re working with a firm with heart: SV Design works regularly on affordable housing projects in the region. 126 Dodge St., Beverly, 978-927-3745, svdesign.com

Architect/Contemporary

Readers’ choice

SV Design, Beverly

Architect/Renovation & Restoration

Editors’ choice

Cummings Architects, Ipswich

Founder Mat Cummings has a deep passion for architecture that shows in his hands-on approach to every project this boutique firm undertakes. Before beginning a renovation or restoration, the team takes careful note of what historical elements are the most important to preserving the home’s character. The result is gorgeous updates that seamlessly blend the past and present. 57 South Main St., Ipswich, 978-356-5026, cummingsarchitectureinteriors.com

Architect/Renovation & Restoration

Readers’ choice

Dorald Design & Construction, Peabody

101 Central St., Peabody, 978-854-5555, doraldconstruction.com

Architect/Traditional

Editors’ choice

Carpenter & MacNeille, Essex

Carpenter & MacNeille aims to design homes that create an architectural legacy by combining respect for traditional forms and lines, classic dedication to quality and workmanship, and completely contemporary standards and conveniences. The full-service firm can stop at the design or help homeowners through the entire process from first sketch to final finish. 106 Western Ave., Essex, 978-768-7900, carpentermacneille.com

Architect/Traditional

Readers’ choice

Ben Nutter Architects, Topsfield

43 Canterbury Hill Rd., Topsfield, 978-887-9836, benjaminnutter.com

Ben Nutter Architects

Design/Build

Editors’ choice

BLB Design / Build, Amesbury

The design/build approach can make a project smoother and more cost-effective by keeping all the responsibilities in one company. What sets BLB apart from other design/build firms, however, are the little things; Customers praise the company’s attention to detail, trustworthiness, punctuality, and neatness, as well as the big things, creative vision, comprehensive communication, and talented craftsmanship. 6 Chestnut St., Ste. 200, Amesbury, 978-792-5613, blbdesignbuild.com

Design/Build

Readers’ choice

Wolfe Design Build, Swampscott

17 Columbia St., Swampscott, 781-913-8261, wolfebuildersllc.com

Green Architect

Editors’ choice

Treehouse Design Inc., Rockport

Sustainable design is at the core of Treehouse’s mission. To the extent possible, each project incorporates green materials, energy-efficient practices, renewable energy, orientation to solar heat and light, and aesthetic details that harmonize with the environment. Treehouse’s collaborative and responsive process ensures they the firm can design a green home for any client, regardless of their preferred style. 31 Poole’s Lane, Rockport, 978-546-8302, treehousedesigninc.com

Green Architect

Readers’ choice

Steven Baczek Architect, Reading

781-354-5839, stevenbaczekarchitect.com

BUILD

Builder, Custom Homes

Editors’ choice

Howell Custom Building Group, Lawrence

Before the building even begins, the Howell team will provide preconstruction services, working together with your designers to balance aesthetics, engineering, and cost-effectiveness. Highly trained employees ensure the build runs smoothly, and a two-year warranty—double the industry standard—offers peace of mind. 370 Merrimack St., Ste. 405, Lawrence, 978-989-9440, howellcustombuild.com

Builder, Custom Homes

Readers’ choice

MBA Builders, Wakefield

500 Edgewater Dr., Wakefield, 781-942-8797, buildwithmba.com

CM Ragusa

Builder, Renovation

Editors’ choice

CM Ragusa, Seabrook

Renovating a home in historic New England often comes with a host of unexpected quirks, challenges, and costs. CM Ragusa’s deep experience, solid commitment to transparency, and impeccable attention to detail make navigating these contingencies as close to pain-free as possible. The process is communicative and collaborative from beginning to end, so homeowners always know what they are getting and when. 603-814-1588, cmragusa.com

Builder, Renovation

Readers’ choice (tie)

Walczak Design + Build, Ipswich

25 South Main St., Ipswich, 978-238-0325, walczakdesignbuild.com

Dorald Design & Construction, Peabody

101 Central St., Peabody, 978-854-5555, doraldconstruction.com

Builder, Restoration

Editors’ choice (tie)

Payne Bouchier Fine Builders, Essex

Payne Bouchier offers just the right combination of skills and insight to accomplish restoration projects, from knowing how to deal carefully with aging materials and structures, to understanding how to approach local historic commissions. Top that off with the firm’s dedication to high-quality, classic workmanship, and Payne Bouchier is the ideal choice for bringing new life to your North Shore property. 617-445-4323, paynebouchier.com

Red Hammer Builders, Middleton

The core of Red Hammer’s approach is a deep reverence for the craftmanship that goes into homebuilding. So when the company tackles a restoration, they do it with meticulous respect for the architecture and workmanship of the past, preserving architectural details while adding in modern touches and energy-efficient elements to make living in a unique historical home a comfortable and rich experience. 199 Andover St., Georgetown, 603-512-1501, redhammerbuilders.com

Builder, Restoration

Readers’ choice

Carpenter & MacNeille, Essex

106 Western Ave., Essex, 978-768-7900, carpentermacneille.com

Building Materials

Editors’ choice

Rocky’s Ace Hardware, Rockport

Opened more than 150 years ago, this hardware store and lumberyard earned its longevity through a combination of high-end service, quality products, and fair prices. In 2024, the founders sold the store to Rocky’s Ace Hardware, a group of 50 Ace Hardware locations but the friendly and knowledgeable staff as well as the wide selection remain. 3 Station Square, Rockport, 978-546-2229, rockys.com

Building Materials

Readers’ choice

Coastal Windows & Exteriors, Beverly

236 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-291-7347, mycoastalwindows.com

CRAFT/TRADES

Decorative Painting

Editors’ choice

Samarra Faux Painting, Amesbury

Whether your task is as straightforward as choosing just the right shade or as complex as an elaborate faux finish, Samarra has a special touch with using color and texture to elevate and enhance a space. Founder Julie King has assembled a team of talented, highly trained, and collaborative employees and partners to ensure clients’ visions come to life every time. 110 Haverhill Rd., Amesbury, 978-764-3909, samarrafaux.com

Decorative Painting

Readers’ choice

WORKS by Jesse DeBenedictis, Beverly

90 Park St., Beverly, 978-291-7601, worksbyjd.com

Furniture Making

Editors’ choice

Northshore Custom Woodworking, Ipswich

A spinoff of Curran & Sons Construction, Northshore Custom Woodworking knows how to integrate custom furnishings into the building process for highly personalized results that blend seamlessly with your style. From media centers and bookshelves to vanities and closet built-ins, every piece is meticulous handcrafted and then expertly installed. 49 Turnpike Rd., Ipswich, 978-356-0336, northshorecustomwoodworking.net

Furniture Making

Readers’ choice

Northshore Custom Woodworking, Ipswich

Furniture Restoration

Editors’ choice

Second Life, Salem

From refinishing a simple wooden table to bringing new life to an ornate, gilded armchair, Second Life has the experience, tools, techniques, and meticulous attention to detail that ensures the beauty of your piece will shine through. Communication is prompt and professional throughout the process, so customers can be sure their project is on track. 45 Congress St., Ste. 4156, Salem, 978-594-5452, secondlife.net

Furniture Restoration

Readers’ choice

Second Life, Salem

Carpentry Millwork

Editors’ choice

Payne Bouchier, Essex

Payne Bouchier’s outstanding millwork is an outgrowth of the firm’s passion for historical authenticity and classic woodworking – but the team excela at modern lines and forms as well. From moldings to mantels, the company’s talented craftspeople can create the perfect shape and curve to elevate a home design project from everyday to extraordinary. 617-445-4323, paynebouchier.com

Carpentry Millwork

Readers’ choice (tie)

Carpenter & MacNeille Woodworking, Essex

106 Western Ave., Essex, 978-768-7900, carpentermacneille.com

WORKS by Jesse DeBenedictis, Beverly

90 Park St., Beverly, 978-291-7601, worksbyjd.com

Painting/ Interior/ Exterior

Editors’ choice

BLC Painting, Salem

A constant desire to learn and relentless attention to detail ensure that all BLC’s jobs are delivered with the utmost quality and highest customer satisfaction. The company stays up to date on the latest products and techniques to make sure its results are unmatched. (Plus the logo includes an adorable dog, which is always a plus!) 2 Margin St., Salem, 978-922-2689, blcpainting.com

Painting/ Interior/ Exterior

Readers’ choice

Christopher Beaupre Custom Home Painting, Newburyport

Newburyport, 978-457-1806, cbcustomhomepainting.com

Upholsterer

Editors’ choice

Zimman’s, Lynn

Once you’ve chosen your perfect jacquard or linen or performance fabric (or any of the other 50,000 fabrics on offer), the in-house upholstery team meticulously disassembles, repairs, re-pads, upholsters, and rebuilds your piece, creating a custom furnishing that is perfectly you. Oh, and they pick up and deliver as well, so the hardest part might just be choosing the perfect fabric. 80 Market St., Lynn, 781-598-9432, zimmans.com

Upholsterer

Readers’ choice

Zimman’s, Lynn

Wine Cellars

Editors’ choice

Groom Construction, Salem

Creating the perfect wine cellar requires a blend of precise technical know-how to control temperature, light, and humidity, and fine craftsmanship to create a functional and stylish space. Groom Construction’s track record of quality workmanship, clear communication with homeowners, and knowledge of state-of-the-art materials and techniques makes it a natural fit for any wine cellar project. 96 Swampscott Rd., Salem, 781-592-3135, groomco.com

Wine Cellars

Readers’ choice

Howell Custom Building Group, Lawrence

370 Merrimack St., Lawrence, 978-989-9440, howellcustombuild.com

FIXTURES

Appliances

Editors’ choice

Tri-City Sales, Salem

Tri-City Sales offers a comprehensive selection of refrigerators, washers, ranges, and more to rival those big-box stores, but complements its inventory with knowledgeable, helpful staff who will help you track down just what you need. The number of loyal customers who return over and over is a testament to the store’s ability to deliver an exceptional appliance-shopping experience. 262 Highland Ave., Salem, 978-744-6100, tri-city-sales.com

Appliances

Readers’ choice

Tri-City Sales, Salem

Bath Fixtures and Fitting

Editors’ choice

Designer Bath and Salem Plumbing Supply, Beverly

Family-owned for three generations, Designer Bath is New England’s oldest supplier of bath fixtures and accessories. The company has earned its longevity by combining friendly and helpful service, a deep knowledge of the industry, and a commitment to quality and selection. The 4,500-square-foot showroom lets homeowners and designers see and touch products to make the best possible choices. 97 River St., Beverly, 800-649-BATH, designerbath.com

Bath Fixtures and Fitting

Readers’ choice

Designer Bath and Salem Plumbing Supply, Beverly

Kitchen Fixtures and Fittings

Editors’ choice

Ferguson, Lynn

Ferguson is a national business, with more than 1,700 locations across the country. Despite this scale, the company is laser-focused on service and building relationships with clients. So a visit to Ferguson’s Lynn showroom feels every bit a personal and local experience, but with all the power of national distribution chains that connect more than 36,000 suppliers to your project. 400 Lynn Way, Lynn, 781-592-1200, ferguson.com

Kitchen Fixtures and Fittings

Readers’ choice

Frank Webb Home, Gloucester

51 Great Republic Dr., Gloucester, 978-283-3355, frankwebb.com

Lighting

Editors’ choice

Lucia Lighting and Design, Lynn

Shopping at Lucia Lighting and Design is an illuminating experience (pun fully intended). The spectacular 10,000-square-foot showroom is packed with fixtures that provide not just lighting but also artistic flair and architectural interest as well. In-house designers are available to help clients choose individual pieces and develop an entire lighting plan for their space. 311 Western Ave., Lynn, 781-595-0026, lucialighting.com

Lighting

Readers’ choice

Lucia Lighting and Design, Lynn

FURNISHINGS

Antiques & Consignments

Editors’ choice

Andrew Spindler Antiques, Essex

Guided by owner Andrew Spindler’s sophisticated but unpretentious approach to curation, this shop offers a welcoming, homey feel and an eclectic inventory of furniture, lighting, art, and other décor pieces. The items on offer range from the 17th to 20th centuries and include a mix of styles, ensuring every visit is a delightful exploration. 163 Main St., Essex, 978-768-6045, spindlerantiques.com

Antiques & Consignments

Readers’ choice

Boston Consignment, North Beverly

43 Enon St., North Beverly, 978-288-6002, bostonconsignment.com

Auction

Editors’ choice

Kaminski Auctions, Beverly

Kaminski Auctions may be based in Beverly, but it has an international reach, running dozens of antiques and fine art auctions each year from its North Shore location, as well as its office in West Palm Beach. You may even score a piece with a celebrity pedigree: Kaminski has organized auctions for clients including Oprah Winfrey, Martha Stewart, and Emeril Lagasse. 117 Elliott St., Beverly, 978-927-2223, kaminskiauctions.com

Auction

Readers’ choice

Kaminski Auctions, Beverly

MAK & CO.

Furniture

Editors’ choice

MAK & CO., Andover

The vibe at MAK & CO. is a little rustic, a little luxe, and always warm and inviting. This feeling extends into its furniture inventory, a thoughtfully curated selection of sofas, chairs, tables, bedroom furnishings, and more. The pieces on offer feature lots of natural materials, textures, and colors that create an appealing laid-back sophistication. 45 Main St., Andover, 978-475-4970, makandcohome.com

Furniture

Readers’ choice

Savoir Faire Home, Andover

23 Barnard St., Andover, 978-409-6188, savoirfairehome.com

Kids’ Furniture

Editors’ choice

Boston Interiors, Burlington

Whether you are outfitting a bedroom or a playroom, Boston Interiors will ensure the furniture you choose for your littlest family members is anything but ordinary. The company partners with artisans and craftsmen to create unique lines that stand out in any setting. And the in-house design staff is ready to help you think through the big picture for a perfect complete look. 15 Third Ave., 2nd fl., Burlington, 781-365-0816, bostoninteriors.com

Kids’ Furniture

Readers’ choice

Boston Interiors, Burlington

Outdoor Furniture

Editors’ choice

Room Tonic, Marblehead

Room Tonic’s owner, Susan Bott, worked for years as a designer in New York City before returning to bring her distinctively colorful, Asian-influenced aesthetic to her shop in Marblehead. Her vision extends to the selection of outdoor seating, tables, and bars, which all reflect a dedication to high-quality, accessible luxury and ethical sourcing. 22B Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, 781-631-5555, roomtonic.com

Outdoor Furniture

Readers’ choice (tie)

Yankee Fireplace Grill & Patio, Middleton

140 South Main St., Middleton, 978-774-1621, yankeefireplace.com

Room Tonic, Marblehead

Art

Editors’ choice

Newburyport Art Association, Newburyport

The galleries at the Newburyport Art Association offer a huge variety of subjects and styles, as well as the ability to support talented local artists. More than 500 members, as well as outside artists, participate in a constantly rotating slate of curated shows, so there is always something new and exciting to discover, from dreamy painted seascapes to bold outdoor sculptures. 65 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-8769, newburyportart.org

Art

Readers’ choice

Joe’s Fresh Fish Prints, Salem

Pickering Wharf, 104 Wharf St., Salem, 978-944-1709, fishedimpressions.com

Fabrics

Editors’ choice

Zimman’s, Lynn

A visit to Zimman’s is a sensory delight for anyone with even a tiny spark of interest in textiles or design. Boasting the largest assortment of home furnishing fabric in the country, the store keeps some 50,000 different options—more than a million yards in all—in stock, so whether you want an elegant jacquard or a bold animal print, there will be plenty of choices available. 80 Market St., Lynn, 781-598-9432, zimmans.com

Fabrics

Readers’ choice (Tie)

Zimman’s, Lynn

Room Tonic, Marblehead

22B Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, 781-631-5555, roomtonic.com

HOME DECOR

Flooring

Editors’ choice

Tile by Design, Danvers

The philosophy behind Tile by Design is about more than functional flooring: It’s about enlivening and uplifting a home with the artistry and energy of beautifully crafted tiles. And the firm sure delivers on this promise: The 5,000-square-foot showroom is a playground for homeowners eager to create a gorgeous custom floor. 120 Andover St., Danvers, 978-750-6650, tilebydesign.com

Flooring

Readers’ choice

Saulnier Floors, Inc.

119R Foster St., Bldg. 13, Peabody, 781-595-7232, saulnierfloors.com

Frames

Editors’ choice

Newburyport Framers, Newburyport

Whether you want to proudly display a college diploma or preserve a cherished heirloom, the experience starts with a personal consultation with designers who help you select the perfect combination of frame and matting. Then, the meticulous craftspeople at Newburyport Framers employ their deep knowledge of materials and techniques to produce a stunning custom-framed work of art. 3 Graf Rd., Newburyport, 978-462-0773, newburyportframers.com

Frames

Readers’ choice

Mingo Gallery & Custom Framing

284 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-927-5964, mingogalleryandframe.com

Hearth Products

Editors’ choice

Hearth Works Fireplace Center, North Reading

A glowing fire is one of life’s most delightful small luxuries during a New England winter. Hearth Works helps you create the perfect indoor blaze with its selection of gas and wood inserts, fireplace doors, screens, bellows, tongs, and more. Bring in photos of your fireplace, and the knowledgeable staff will help you deck it out to maximize your home’s coziness. 250 Main St., North Reading, 978-664-0100, hearth-works.com

Hearth Products

Readers’ choice

Yankee Fireplace Grill & Patio, Middleton

140 South Main St., Middleton, 978-774-1621, yankeefireplace.com

Home Accessories

Editors’ choice

Timeless Interiors and Gifts, South Hamilton

Founded in 1998, Timeless Interiors has more than two decades of experience finding the best sources for unique and unexpected lamps, rugs, mirrors, pillows, wall-hangings, and more. Whether you’re appointing a coastal chic cottage, a rustically elegant farmhouse, or a playful children’s room, the warm and friendly staff can help you find something to complement your space. 52 Railroad Ave., South Hamilton, 978-468-1141, timelessinteriorsandgifts.com

Home Accessories

Readers’ choice

Room Tonic, Marblehead

22B Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, 781-631-5555, roomtonic.com

Rugs

Editors’ choice

Landry & Arcari Rugs & Carpeting, Salem

Several times each year, Landry & Arcari staff travel throughout the Eastern hemisphere to buy handwoven Oriental rugs, ensuring unique, high-quality pieces and fair prices for the makers as well as the buyers back on the North Shore. The company also offers a wide selection of beautiful broadloom carpeting that can be installed wall-to-wall or custom-cut for the perfect area rug. 63 Flint St., Salem, 978-744-5909, landryandarcari.com

Rugs

Readers’ choice

Gordon Rugs, Newburyport

149 State St., Newburyport, 978-463-4200, gordonrug.com

Stone/ Tile

Editors’ choice

Cumar, Everett

Cumar is far more than just a supplier of marble and granite: The company is involved in every step of the process, from selecting stones at Italian quarries to designing creative and ambitious projects, using the latest technology to ensure precision fabrication of elements, and installing everything with exceptional workmanship. If you can dream it, Cumar can help you create it. 69 Norman St., Ste. 4, Everett, 617-389-7818, cumar.com

Stone/ Tile

Readers’ choice

Tile by Design, Danvers

120 Andover St., Danvers, 978-750-6650, tilebydesign.com

Wallcoverings

Editors’ choice

Timeless Interiors and Gifts, South Hamilton

The buyers at Timeless Interiors scour trade shows for the latest designs and trends, so you can be sure the selection of wallpaper will always be full of fresh and exciting designs. Run by interior design professionals, the shop is always staffed by people who are eager to help you tackle your decorating challenges—and who are very good at solving these problems. 52 Railroad Ave., South Hamilton, 978-468-1141, timelessinteriorsandgifts.com

Wallcoverings

Readers’ choice

Home Décor Group, Salem

281 Derby St., Salem, 978-744-1007, homedecorgroup.com

Window Treatments

Editors’ choice

Zimman’s, Lynn

If you know just what you want for your window treatments, Zimman’s experts can find your material from its stock of more than 50,000 fabrics. If you need a little guidance, they can still help: The store’s talented designers will work with photos of your space and help you create the perfect look. Either way, the process is smooth and professional from in-home window measuring to final installation. 80 Market St., Lynn, 781-598-9432, zimmans.com

Window Treatments

Readers’ choice

Savoir Faire Home, Andover

23 Barnard St., Andover, 978-409-6188, savoirfairehome.com

OUTDOORS

Decking Design

Editors’ choice

Works by JD, Beverly

As a comprehensive design-build company, Works by JD has deep experience creating entire homes in which all components hang together seamlessly. This skill extends quite naturally to the firm’s decks, which incorporate materials carefully chosen for aesthetics and durability in the New England climate and designs that capture and complement the home’s overall feel and function. 90 Park St., Beverly, 978-291-7601, worksbyjd.com

Decking Design

Readers’ choice

SEAL-A-DECK, Peabody

58 Pulaski St., B4-5, Peabody, 978-538-7325, sealadeck.com

Decking Materials

Editors’ choice

Works by JD, Beverly

In New England—land of hot summers, cold winters, and plenty of snow and rain—choosing decking is about more than just aesthetics. The expert staff at Works by JD use a wide variety of hardwoods and synthetics to help homeowners find the look and durability that works for them, and back up this selection with high-end design and installation capabilities. 90 Park St., Beverly, 978-291-7601, worksbyjd.com

Decking Materials

Readers’ choice

SEAL-A-DECK, Peabody

58 Pulaski St., B4-5, Peabody, 978-538-7325, sealadeck.com

Garden Center

Editors’ choice

Wolf Hill Garden Center, Ipswich

Gardeners across the North Shore look forward to that first weekend in spring when they can wander through Wolf Hill’s vast and lush selection of flowers, shrubs, fruit and vegetables, and yard accessories. And the joy continues throughout the year, with evolving inventory expertly chosen to meet the season and the climate of the region. 60 Turnpike Rd., Ipswich, 978-356-6342, wolfhillgardencenter.com

Garden Center

Readers’ choice

McCue Garden Center, Woburn

200 Cambridge Rd., Woburn, 781-933-1385, mccuegardencenter.com

Garden Design

Editors’ choice

Matthew Cunningham Landscape Design, Stoneham

For Matthew Cunningham, a garden is about more than pretty flowers and charming walkways; it’s about extending the concept of home into the outdoors, bridging the interior and exterior, while enhancing the rhythms of daily life. The firm works with notable suppliers, architects, and other landscape professionals to ensure the highest quality results. 411 Main St., Stoneham, 617-905-2246, matthew-cunningham.com

Garden Design

Readers’ choice

Andover Landscape Design & Construction, Andover

90 Main St., Andover, 978-475-8138, andoverlandscape.com

Hardscaping Materials

Editors’ choice

EJ Paving, Methuen

EJ Paving has extensive experience with commercial and public paving projects but is also happy to bring its knowledge and experience to bear on smaller, residential projects, giving clients the best of all worlds. Whether you are repaving an existing driveway or creating a whole new parking area, EJ Paving offers reliable quotes, affordable prices, quality products, and responsive service. 101 Lindberg Ave., Methuen, 978-686-4500, ejpaving.com

Hardscaping Materials

Readers’ choice

M. O’Mahoney Company, Lawrence

175 Market St., Lawrence, 978-686-6149, momahoney.com

Landscape Architect

Editors’ choice

Gregory Lombardi Design, Billerica

Not wedded to any single style the firm believes in classic principles of order and proportion and in working closely with clients to transform their properties into landscapes that suit their desires, their lifestyles, and the environment. With offices North of Boston and on Cape Cod, Gregory Lombardi has extensive experience with the needs of coastal landscapes. 221 Boston Rd., North Billerica, 617-492-2808, lombardidesign.com

Landscape Architect

Readers’ choice

ZEN Associates Inc., Woburn

10 Micro Dr., Woburn, 800-834-6654, zenassociates.com

Landscaping Services

Editors’ choice

Down East Landscape, Peabody

Whether you need some new shrubs planted or you want to transform your property with new plantings, hardscaping, and excavation, Down East has the educated, experienced people to make your yard exactly what you envision. Once your landscape is in place, a suite of maintenance services—from regular lawn mowing and weeding to seasonal cleanups and irrigation upkeep—keeps your yard a welcoming oasis. 94 Foster St., Peabody, 978-531-0027, downeastlandscaping.com

Landscaping Services

Readers’ choice

Andover Landscape, Andover

90 Main St., Andover, 978-475-8138, andoverlandscape.com

Andover Landscape

Outdoor Kitchen

Editors’ choice

Comak Bros. Landscape Design & Construction, Peabody

Experts in outdoor living, staff members at Comak Bros. create al fresco kitchen designs that incorporate outdoor-ready appliances, the best grills and smokers, patio heaters, and more. Thoughtful use of materials, plants, and organic design elements helps your outdoor room flow seamlessly into the rest of the landscape. They’ll even install a cocktail bar to help you toast your gorgeous new space. 647 Lowell St., Peabody, 978-535-1227, comakbros.com

Outdoor Kitchen

Readers’ choice

McCormick Kitchens and Baths, Saugus

1161 Broadway, Saugus, 781-231-4200, mccormick-kitchens.com

Outdoor, Specialty

Editors’ choice

360 Sports & SynGrass, Beverly

360 Sports offers products and services that will give your yard more game, from basketball courts and ice rinks to custom putting greens and kids’ playscapes. And the company’s synthetic grass can be used to create maintenance-free lawns, New England-tough athletic fields, and dedicated pet areas. And it’s all backed up by a commitment to quality, service, and environmental stewardship. 100 Cummings Ctr., Beverly, 877-937-4360, 360sportscapes.com

Outdoor, Specialty

Readers’ choice

Garden Aglow, Melrose

17 Hillside Ave., Melrose, 617-545-4699, gardenaglow.com

Pools

Editors’ choice

ZEN Associates Inc., Woburn

ZEN Associates’ philosophy includes striving for a balance between art, science, and nature – an approach that makes the firm especially skilled at creating unique and striking pools that fit harmoniously into an overall landscape design. No detail is overlooked: Lighting, spas, surrounding hardscaping and plantings, safety, and seasonal use are all part of the plan. 10 Micro Dr., Woburn, 800-834-6654, zenassociates.com

Pools

Readers’ choice

Andover Landscape Design, Andover

90 Main St., Andover, 978-475-8138, andoverlandscape.com

Stonework Masons

Editors’ choice

Raffaele Construction, Swampscott

Walkways, stonewalls, and patios by Raffaele always have unparalleled quality and character because of the company’s enduring dedication to traditional techniques. Masons hand-pick every stone (often from local quarries), and use hammers, wedges, and chisels to perfect the shape. The result is gorgeous stonework and legions of happy customers. 233 Burrill St., Swampscott, 781-598-5989, raffaeleconstruction.com

Stonework Masons

Readers’ choice

Down East Landscape, Peabody

94 Foster St., Peabody, 978-531-0027, downeastlandscaping.com

Water Feature

Editors’ choice

Country Gardens of Rowley, Rowley

The many display gardens at Country Gardens make a visit to this water-feature specialist a delight and an inspiration. The center offers everything you need—from pumps and plants to fish and food—to create your own backyard oasis, as well as the expert advice to keep it flourishing through all seasons. 157 Central St., Rowley, 978-948-2124, countrygardens-rowley.com

Water Feature

Readers’ choice

Dana Landscaping, Andover

124 High Plain Rd., Andover, 978-682-9267, danalandscaping.com

SMART HOME

Home Automation

Editors’ choice

Kreative AV Inc., Malden

As smart home technology advances and proliferates, there are ever more options to choose from. Kreative AV’s dedicated and knowledgeable staff stays up-to-date and works with clients to figure how to integrate lighting, music and TV, climate control, and security into a system that is reliable and easy-to-use. 103 Willow St., Malden, 617-799-5489, kreativeav.com

Home Automation

Readers’ choice

Kreative AV Inc., Malden

Home Theater

Editors’ choice

Kreative AV Inc., Malden

Creating an ideal home theater is about more than the big screen: Speakers, lighting, and controls all factor into every design. Kreative excels at coordinating all the components of a home theater project to create the experience clients crave, from immersive, dedicated rooms, to equipment subtly integrated into existing living spaces. 103 Willow St., Malden, 617-799-5489, kreativeav.com

Home Theater

Readers’ choice

TCS Communications Corp, Salisbury

85 Lafayette Rd., Salisbury, 978-465-7932, tcscom.com

Solar

Editors’ choice

Cazeault Solar & Home, Gloucester

Unlike the national players, Gloucester-based Cazeault is deeply rooted on the North Shore and brings decades of knowledge of the region’s architecture and weather patterns to its solar installation designs. And if you’re looking to go even more green, Cazeault also offers energy storage and electric vehicle charging stations. 103 Maplewood Ave., Gloucester, 978-955-9218, cazeaultsolarhome.com

Solar

Readers’ choice

Solaris Renewables, Danvers

3 Electronics Ave., Ste. 102, Danvers, 781-219-0719, solarisrenewables.com

SPACES

Bath Design

Editors’ choice

Kristina Crestin Design, Manchester-by-the-Sea

A bathroom is a small space with an outsized role in daily life. Kristina Crestin knows how to talk to clients to find out what they really need from their design, then maximize the impact of every element to create a room that is functional, beautiful, and relaxing. 7 Summer St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, 978-890-7186, kristinacrestindesign.com

Bath Design

Readers’ choice

Anna O Design, Peabody

978-335-9475, annaodesign.com

Interior Design/ Contemporary

Editors’ choice

SV Design, Siemasko + Verbridge, Beverly

As a premier architecture and design firm, SV Design has the breadth of experience and expertise to help any client’s vision come to life. The team has deep local knowledge that allows it to create striking contemporary designs with touches of New England vernacular for bold spaces with a sense of place. 126 Dodge St., Beverly, 978-927-3745, svdesign.com

Interior Design/ Contemporary

Readers’ choice

Justine Sterling Design, Stoneham

380 Main St., Ste. 401, Stoneham, 781-620-0416, justinesterling.com

Interior Design/ Traditional

Editors’ choice (tie)

SLC Interiors, South Hamilton

A quick flip through SLC Interiors’ portfolio makes it clear the firm knows how to bring classic lines, materials, and colors into the present day for interiors that are vibrant and traditional but never stodgy. Throughout the process, designers work with clients to present options and home in on a vision for a timeless final design. 264 Bay Rd., Hamilton, 978-468-4330, slcinteriors.com

Kathy Marshall Design, Wenham

Kathy Marshall developed her love of design at a young age, watching her cabinetmaker father at work. Today, that deep respect for craftsmanship and beauty comes through in her interior design work. Her designs offer a unique and colorful balance of modern touches and traditional elements with a distinct sense of personality. 25 Grapevine Rd., Wenham, 978-468-7199, kathymarshalldesign.com

Interior Design/ Traditional

Readers’ choice

Honey Collins, Essex

76 Western Ave., Essex, 978-758-1145, lwcinteriors.com

Kitchen Design Showroom

Editors’ choice

Heartwood Kitchens, Danvers

A visit to the Heartwood Kitchens showroom is about more than looking at some great cabinets (though, rest assured, they have those too). The expert staff at Heartwood works with customers to transform their first inspirations into a final kitchen outfitted with carefully chosen and placed cabinets, countertops, fixtures, and accessories, demystifying every step of the process. 75 Newbury St., Unit C, Danvers, 978-762-7472, heartwoodkitchens.net

Kitchen Design Showroom

Readers’ choice

McGuire + Co. Kitchen & Bath, Wakefield

239 North Ave., Wakefield, 781-243-4141, mcguirekitchenbath.com

Kitchen Designer

Editors’ Choice Tie

Kristina Crestin Design, Manchester-by-the-Sea

Though based on the North Shore, Kristina Crestin is known nationwide for her HGTV show Farmhouse Fixer. And her untelevised work looks just as good. Her style combines the natural materials and rustic styling of a classic farmhouse with some modern lines and bold colors to create rooms that are timelessly beautiful and eminently livable. 7 Summer St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, 978-890-7186, kristinacrestindesign.com

Holly Gagne Interior Design, Rowley

Holly Gagne believes the best interior design flows from the daily rhythms of a resident’s life—a philosophy that is particularly powerful when designing a room as central central as a kitchen. Inspired by the colors, lines, and textures of nature, the firm’s designs maximize natural light and minimize unnecessary complexities for kitchens that feel just right. 136 Fenno Dr., Rowley, 978-432-1337, hollygagne.com

Kitchen Designer

Readers’ Choice

McGuire + Co. Kitchen & Bath, Wakefield

239 North Ave., Wakefield, 781-243-4141, mcguirekitchenbath.com

Personal Organizer

Editors’ choice

Nested Organization & Design, Boxford

Led by founder Shannon Bessin, Nested brings a logical, solutions-oriented mindset to the organization challenges that overwhelm clients, helping them think carefully about what they need to keep, how they want to use it, and the best ways to store and place it. Nested even offers maintenance plans to ensure the company’s good work endures. Boxford, 978-239-6800, nestedod.com

Personal Organizer

Readers’ choice

Nested Organization & Design, Boxford

Storage, Specialty

Editors’ choice

Make Peace with Organizing, Marblehead

Owner Rachel Carlino-Dangora uses her prowess at organizing and storage solutions to help clients make their spaces look better, but also to give them the peace of mind that comes with removing the stresses of constant clutter. Satisfied clients praise her positive attitude, her lack of judgment, and collaborative process. Marblehead, 857-205-4072, makepeacewithorganizing.com

Storage, Specialty

Readers’ choice

Make Peace with Organizing, Marblehead