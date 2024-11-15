The North Shore’s best designers, builders, real estate agents, and home professionals were celebrated Wednesday night at an event honoring the winners of the annual BONS Home Awards.

The festivities took place at the magnificent Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport. The venue’s wood and stone details set the stage for a discussion between Northshore Home editor Nancy Berry, Gracie Studio creative director Jenn Gracie, and interior designer Marie Flanigan. The group held a fascinating conversation about The Art of the Room: Making Rooms Magical and one of a kind, exploring the way inspiration strikes, how a design comes together, and how to use color for maximum effect.

The event then moved upstairs to the center’s third-floor reception hall to continue their own conversations with other industry-leading professionals while enjoying wine, gourmet nibbles, and sweeping harbor views.

The event was sponsored by Salem Five Mortgage Company, EJ Paving, Preferred Air Heating & Cooling, Dorald Design & Construction, C4 Cummings Architecture & Interiors, BD Electrical & Solar, Nested Organization & Design, Kreative Audio & Video, Commonwealth Financial Group, Renewal by Anderson, and Polar.