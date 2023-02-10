If you’re a design enthusiast, you’ve likely heard of Joss & Main, a home décor brand known for its mix-and-match style look. It’s a specialty brand of Wayfair Inc., along with AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, Wayfair, and Wayfair Professional for business owners. After years of operating its brands exclusively online, Wayfair Inc. has decided to complement the e-commerce experience of its customers by opening physical stores for all of its brands. To wit, the first AllModern store opened last May at MarketStreet Lynnfield, with a second opening last November at Legacy Place in Dedham. The first Joss & Main store opened at The Burlington Mall last September.

“While customers continue to enjoy shopping online, we know they also want the opportunity to continue their home design journey in person,” says Adrienne Brown, general manager at Joss & Main. “Our retail stores feed their desire to discover, touch and feel products in real life and get inspired with our design experts for projects big and small.”

Joss & Main’s spacious, light-filled showroom aims to evoke the sense of being in a European marketplace. And, indeed, it does. A series of gold metal arches define a central atrium and arched openings lead to different store areas, including the Design Studio, where you can meet with an in-house designer for free consultations. Glass, blonde wood, and soft neutrals create a soothing backdrop for the store’s four trending seasonal looks—curated living spaces, which fall under a grand theme called

“The Edit.”

“Four times a year, our in-house style team weighs in on the colors, materials, and products you’ll be seeing, which our merchants then source at incredible value, referencing data and industry trends,” says Brown. For spring 2023, which arrives mid-January, The Edit will be Eclectic Joy. One of the four curated looks to define it is Optimistic Hues, which will include furniture and home goods in cheerful pinks, mauves and corals, grounded with teal and cobalt. A second look is Creative Curves brought to life with soft-edged items, like barrel chairs, a curved coffee table and round tables. A third Raw & Refined look will feature rattan-accented chairs, light shades and bases made from linen, rope and concrete and rugs in jute, wool, and cotton. A fourth look called Geometric Forms will feature a modern sideboard with geometric carving, a patterned carpet and colorful printed cushions. Everything shown in these four vignettes is available for purchase, from the wall art to the flatware.

“When customers see a style they like in the store, they’re either going to be able to walk out of the store with it in hand or receive it at their home in just days, not weeks,” says Brown. “With a powerful logistics network already in place, we make it easy for customers to get coveted items into their homes fast and for free.”

jossandmain.com