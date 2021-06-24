The mercury in the thermometer lately indicates that, like it or not, summer is back in full force. There’s hardly a better way to experience the sweetness of summer in New England than heading to your local farmers’ market on a warm afternoon to pick up groceries (and maybe a craft or a treat). Open air markets across the North Shore have made their return this season as life slowly begins to return to normal, and we have a list of just some of the places where you can pick up all your fresh produce, baked goods, meats, and even some new home decor.

—

Salem Farmers’ Market

The Salem Farmers’ Market returns for its 13th season this summer. The market runs every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Bentley School parking lot, with hope that eventually the market can return to its pre-COVID location in Derby Square. The market opens for the summer on June 24th and will run until October. Vendors like Clark Farms and Fixx Chocolates will sell local produce, prepared foods, seafood, meat, and baked goods. Find the full list of vendors on the Salem Farmers’ Market website.

When: Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

25 Memorial Drive, Salem, 978-744-0004, salemfarmersmarket.org

—

Cape Ann Farmers’ Market

Every Thursday, residents and visitors of Cape Ann can find the summer farmer’s market at Harbor Loop in Gloucester from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The market has served the community since 2006, and will run this season from June 3rd until mid-October. There are 22 vendors on their roster this summer, selling a mixture of produce, fresh flowers, pastries, and other non-food goods to shop around for. Check out their website and newsletters for more information on their weekly vendors.

When: Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Harbor Loop, Gloucester, 978-381-3656, capeannfarmersmarket.org

—

Beverly Farmers’ Market

Located at Veterans Memorial Park, the Beverly Farmers’ Market has an extensive list of vendors for the 2021 season. Each Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., shoppers can walk around and find tables selling everything from traditional farmers’ market goods like flowers, meats, and eggs to tables of local artists and community organizations. The market will run from early June until October. Look at their website to see this season’s vendors, and on Mondays check out their Facebook page to see a map of the location of vendors for the week, and where you can find them in the park.

When: Mondays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

56-98 Broadway, Beverly, 978-712-9054, beverlyfarmersmarket.org

—

Marblehead Farmers’ Market

Rain or shine, the Marblehead Farmers’ Market is located at the Marblehead Veterans Middle School every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. From late May until late November, customers can expect to see a healthy mixture of fresh farm produce, homemade prepared foods such as muffins and pickles, homemade crafts and non-food items, and a few specialty farm vendors selling items like meats and cheeses. To get the most up-to-date information weekly on the market, check out their Facebook page, and to see their great guide to when produce is in peak season, check out their website.

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

217 Pleasant Street, Marblehead, 781-631-1243, marbleheadfm.com

—

Newburyport Farmers’ Market

Live music accompanies the local vendors in Tannery Square every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Newburyport Farmers’ Market. With everything from local produce to meat, to coffees and teas, the market will cover your shopping needs for the week. Check out their website to see the full list of local farms and fine food purveyors present at the market, and visit their Facebook page to keep up with their musical guests each week.

When: Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

50 Water Street, Newburyport, 978-457-6644, thenewburyportfarmersmarket.org

—

Wakefield Farmers’ Market

The Wakefield Farmers’ Market, located on North Avenue, also celebrates its 13th season this summer. With roughly 25 vendors a week, the Wakefield Farmers’ Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. Weekly vendors sell local produce, sweets, coffee, and non-food goods like books and locally crafted clothing. On their website, customers can find the schedule of weekly vendors up to two weeks out.

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

468 North Avenue, Wakefield, 339-203-4019, wakefieldfarmersmarket.org