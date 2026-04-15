Following three decades of high-stakes real estate lore, the North Shore’s most coveted coastal enclave is finally available. The Marrocco Group at Coldwell Banker Realty debuts 63 West Street—a newly completed, $17,999,000 shingle-style estate that stands as the ultimate “winner’s prize” in Beverly Farms.

For over 30 years, this 1.83-acre lot remained the only untouched “blank canvas” on the Atlantic, preserved by a legendary legal saga that spanned 17 lawsuits and reached the state’s highest courts. While the rest of the Gold Coast was developed, this property was held in a state of pristine “litigation-locked” suspension. The result? The rare opportunity to build a modern, ground-up estate with 21st-century technology on a site that has been coveted since 1992.

The opulent estate includes: 228 feet of its own privately owned sandy beach—a luxury rarity that offers total seclusion and immediate ocean access, a 12,000-square-foot shingle-style masterpiece featuring a double-height entry, dual Taj Mahal quartzite islands, and panoramic views of Misery Island and Marblehead. Designed for for the modern collector, it features a three-stop elevator, a theater, a professional-grade gym, a sauna, and a golf simulator. The sale includes a 2,000 lb. deep-water mooring, making it a true yachtsman’s paradise.

This is more than a new build; it is the final chapter of a generation-long story of persistence. The legal heavy lifting has been replaced by an architectural triumph, offering a buyer a “bulletproof” legacy home on the most battle-tested and vetted piece of land in Massachusetts history.

For more information visit 63weststreet.com