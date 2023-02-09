Valentine’s Day is associated with romance, but we say: Why put limits on love? This year, have a special date with your significant other, but consider sharing some special time with your besties and showering your children with affection as well. And to facilitate this expansive idea about Valentine’s Day, we’ve gathered up some wide-ranging options – some friendly goats even make an appearance – for everyone you might want to celebrate this year.

1. Valentine’s Night Family Dance Party, RiverWalk Brewing, Newburyport | Feb. 9

Grab family and friends to kick off the Valentine’s Day festivities. There will be locally brewed craft beer, of course, as well as a DJ, treats, games, pizza, and unlimited soda. Tickets and more information available online.

2. Valentine’s Goat Hike, Georgetown | Feb. 10

For a truly unique date, take a stroll in the woods with your loved one and some goats. Goats to Go is offering a Valentine’s goat hike, complete with champagne toast and chocolates, as well as opportunities to feed your new, woolly friends. Tickets for this adults-only experience – and lots of other goat hike options – are available online.

Salem’s So Sweet

3. Salem’s So Sweet, Salem | Feb. 10-12

Salem’s annual celebration of chocolate and ice offers up a bounty of fun – with some romance thrown in for good measure – from both official and unofficial events. Take a stroll to view the nearly 30 ice sculptures, take the kids to a Valentine’s teddy bear tea party, partake in a chocolate and beer tasting, attend a Valentine’s masquerade ball, or dance with somebody special at a salsa party. For more options check out the very thorough events calendar run by the Hawthorne Hotel.

4. Dinner specials at Tonno, Wakefield and Gloucester | Feb. 10-15

Popular Italian seafood restaurant Tonno is offering up two different Valentine’s experiences, in addition to its regular menu. Visit the Wakefield location for handmade potato gnocchi with lobster and prosciutto or red wine-braised short ribs. In Gloucester, enjoy scallop a la plancha to start, veal short rib with saffron lobster risotto as an entree, and a flourless chocolate cupcake with raspberry coulis for dessert. The specials will be available for several days, so go ahead and try both locations if you’re feeling especially indulgent.

5. Overnight escape to the Beauport Hotel, Gloucester | Feb. 10-19

Enjoy a seaside escape with your Valentine at the Beauport Hotel. From February 10 to 19, you can book a special Valentine’s escape package that includes a bottle of champagne, $100 dining credit and $50 beverage credit at 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar, breakfast for two, a dozen red roses, decadent chocolate truffles, and a 1 p.m. late checkout. If a whole night away isn’t in the schedule, book a table for a romantic dinner with including holiday specials and unparalleled views.

6. Be Mine Valentine!, Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester | Feb. 11

On the Saturday before the big day, the Cape Ann Museum will offer up a schedule of Valentine’s activities for the whole family. Make a handmade love letter from new and recycled papers and enjoy a kids’ storytime between visits to the museum’s exhibits. An added bonus: Admission will be free that day for all Cape Ann residents.

7. Ballroom and Latin dance night at Kadanse, Woburn | Feb. 11

Hold your loved one close for an evening of ballroom and Latin dance at Woburn’s Kadanse. A dance lesson will start at 7, followed by a dance party until 10.

8. Galentine’s Flower Workshop, Stevens-Coolidge, North Andover | Feb. 13

Celebrate your friendships this season with a floral workshop at the stately Stevens-Coolidge property in North Andover. Together you will learn how to create a beautiful garden-inspired floral arrangement, from flower and vessel selection to combining colors and shapes.

Juanito Pascual | Photograph by Rocco S. Coviello

10. Juanito Pascual at The Cabot, Beverly | Feb. 14

For the 6th year, flamenco guitarist Juanito Pascual will heat up Valentine’s Day with his soulful Spanish music at The Cabot. make the evening even more special with the VIP package, which includes seats in the first five rows, a glass of champagne, and a rose. Tickets available online.

9. Appleton Culinary Workshop: Valentine’s Day Dinner, Ipswich | Feb. 14

Don’t just eat a romantic dinner – make it yourselves with a cooking class at Appleton Farms. Learn how to make a multi-course feast using the farms organic vegetables and pasture-raised meat, then enjoy eating what you created alongside your fellow students. More information and registration available online.

11. Cannabis chocolates from Insa

If your sweetheart prefers cannabis to cabernet, check out the offerings at Insa dispensary in Salem, where the Valentine’s Day lineup includes Red Velvet Cake Chocolate Truffles, cranberry-lime Cosmopolitan Drops, and Red Velvet Cake vaporizer options. Visit the store or check out the options online.