Time to raise a pint to the green of Spring and St. Patrick’s Day on the North Shore this year. If you are ready to shake the winter frost and get out of the house there are many options for Irish food, music, and, of course, Guinness. Here are our favorites:

The Indo, Beverly

The vibe: With dark wood paneling, a fireplace, cozy seating nooks, and expansive front windows, the Indo is the ideal place to watch the world go by as you settle in for a pint and a bite. Catch all the Six Nations Rugby Finals Saturday. Reservations accepted for St. Patrick’s Day, and it’s 21+ after 5 p.m.

The food: The regular menu is packed with pub food classics and the St. Patrick’s Day menu ups the Irish, adding Irish sausage and potato soup, shepherd’s pie, and corned beef and cabbage to the offering.

Guinness on tap? Yes.

298 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-969-2008, theindopub.com

Bunratty Tavern, Reading

The vibe: Owned by a Dublin native and accomplished Irish step dancer, Bunratty Tavern aims to transport visitors to the Emerald Isle with its striking bar, live Irish music, and warm hospitality. A lineup of Irish music all St. Patrick’s Day weekend keeps the spirit festive.

The food: In addition to offering up plenty of Irish standards (full Irish breakfast for dinner or bangers and mash, anyone?), the creative menu adds an Irish inflection to pub food classics. Consider the Loaded Shepherd Pie Skins or the Tavern Nachos with corned beef.

Guinness on tap? Absolutely.

620 Main St., Reading, 781-779-8245, bunrattytavern.com

Bunratty Tavern | Photograph by Adam Perri

Peddler’s Daughter, Haverhill

The vibe: Tucked down a flight of stairs among the bricked downtown mill buildings, The Peddler’s Daughter offers the most authentic atmosphere you can find this side of County Clare. The walls and shelves are crowded with photos and memorabilia that amp up the Irish charm. On March 17th, enjoy live music from Jim & Joe.

The food: Cottage pie and Guinness beef stew are offered up alongside BLTs and flatbread, so diners can choose how Irish the want their pub fare to be. Cocktails like the Jameson Green Tea – Jameson Irish Whiskey, Peach Schnapps, Sour Mix and Splash of Sprite – offer a modern twist on Irish libations.

Guinness on tap? Of course.

45 Wingate St., Haverhill, 978-372-9555, thepeddlersdaughter.com

The Irish Cottage | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

Irish Cottage, Methuen

The vibe: Helmed by owners and managers from Sligo and Galway, this restaurant is as Irish as it gets. Stone facing on the exterior, warm colors on the walls, and plenty of dark wood create a welcoming atmosphere. The walls are loaded with knick-knacks and decor evoking Ireland, from packages of favorite foods to polished copper kettles.

The food: For a taste of Ireland try the traditional boiled dinner, the Irish chicken curry, or the bangers and mash topped with Batchelor’s Irish baked beans. For a modern spin on Celtic flavors, consider the Irish spring rolls stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss cheese.

Guinness on tap? Aye.

17 Branch St., Methuen, 978-208-4347, theirishcottagepub.com

O’Neill’s Pub | Photograph by Elise Sinagra

O’Neill’s Pub and Restaurant, Salem

The vibe: Irish music every Friday and Saturday, and a crowd of dedicated regulars give O’Neill’s a homey character reminiscent of the local pubs found in every Irish town. The celebration starts early at O’Neill’s: Doors open at 11 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day. Live Irish music starts at 2 p.m.

The food: You could go traditional with bangers and mash or fish and chips, or try a creative take of Irish flavors with the shepherd’s pie rangoon or the Irish nachos – waffle-cut fries loaded with corned beef, cheese, bacon, and Thousand Island dressing.

Guinness on tap? Clearly.

120 Washington St., Salem, 978-740-8811, oneillsofsalem.com

The Port Tavern, Newburyport

The vibe: A sprawling fireplace keeps guests warm on chilly days and outdoor seating lets them bask in the fresh air as spring arrives. Irish step dancing, fiddling, and ballads will keep the mood going on March 17th.

The food: The St. Patrick’s Day menu will be offering up Guinness beef stew, shepherd’s pie, and corned beef and cabbage, as well as Irish-influenced choices like reuben tots topped with corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese coulis.

Guinness on tap? You could probably guess by now, but the answer is an emphatic yes.

84 State St., Newburyport, 978-465-1006, theporttavern.com

Old Main Street Pub, Salem

The vibe: Olde Main Pub in Salem is a St. Patrick’s Day gem, offering a warm, lively atmosphere, perfectly poured pints of Guinness, and hearty Irish-inspired fare. With live music, friendly crowds, and a prime location in historic Salem, it’s an ideal spot to celebrate the holiday in true Irish spirit.

The food: Celebrate St. Patrick all weekend. They will be serving their special Irish menu from noon on Saturday to Monday late.

Guinness on tap? Yep.

121 Essex St., Salem, 978-594-8188, oldemainstreetpub.com

The Emerald Rose, Billerica

The vibe: The Emerald Rose in Billerica is a St. Patrick’s Day favorite, offering an authentic Irish pub experience with hearty traditional dishes, perfectly poured pints, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

The food: Classic Irish specialties will be featured all week. Guests can enjoy the mouthwatering, tender Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner—a beloved dish the whole family will love.

Guinness on tap? Definitely!

785 Boston Road, Billerica, 978-667-0500, theemeraldrose.com