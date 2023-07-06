Earlier this month, 150 homeowners, interior designers, real estate professionals, builders, and others in the home field gathered at historic Meredith Farm in Topsfield to sip cocktails, sample hors d’oeuvres, mingle, and learn at the Northshore Home summer event.

The event was focused on the sustainable redevelopment of historic properties. An engaging panel discussion, moderated by Northshore Home editor Nancy E. Berry, offered perspectives from professionals in building, architecture, preservation, utility power, and renewable energy.

Tim Collins, owner of Meredith Farm and CEO of publishing company Ebsco, also shared his experiences transforming the property, illustrating for the audience the challenges, process, and rewards of making sustainability a key element of a redevelopment project.

“The panel discussion was lively and informative,” Berry says. “It was fun to sit in the 18th-century barn and have Arron Sturgis point out the restoration work he had done.”

The event was presented by Howell Custom Building Group and Benjamin Nutter Architects, and sponsored by Dan Gordon Landscape Architects and Peterson Landscaping and Tree Removal.

Photography by Elise Sinagra