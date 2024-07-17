The Northshore Home Summer Event yesterday, July 16, was a resounding success, attracting a sold-out crowd to the stunning Misselwood Estate. Guests enjoyed a perfect evening of inspiration and networking, complemented by beautiful weather and a picturesque venue.

Homeowners and industry professionals from north of Boston and beyond gathered to share ideas and connect. The event featured an array of delightful summer bites, along with complimentary beverages, ensuring that everyone was well-fed and refreshed.

The Misselwood Estate in Beverly, MA, provided a breathtaking backdrop for the event. The lush gardens and elegant surroundings set the stage for a truly memorable evening. Attendees mingled and explored the latest trends in outdoor home decor, innovative food and drink ideas, and cutting-edge products and services.

Next up is our BONS Event on August 15 – Click to Secure your tickets now!

Thank You to our Sponsors:

Cazeault Solar & Home

Preferred Air Heating and Air Conditioning

Beach Plum Flower Shop

Soake Pools

June & Honey Charcuterie

Justine Sterling Design

Mak & Co Unique Home Furnishings

360 Sportscapes

Chic Party Carts

Rumson’s Rum

THE COOKIZZA PARLOR

Andover Lanscape