When they worked with SV Design the first time around, they renovated an existing home, shaping and shifting what was already there. But years later, when these same clients decided to acquire the lot next door, they tasked the fully integrated architecture and interior design firm with a new proposition. “This time, we were able to determine how they wanted to live and execute that vision exactly, without compromise or limitations,” explains firm principal and lead architect Thad Siemasko. “This process was all about fitting the house to the site and maximizing views, privacy, and light.”

Perched above the shoreline, the Shingle Style residence embraces its coastal setting with a wraparound porch, classic detailing, and sweeping ocean views. Soft coastal hues and curated artwork establish the home’s refined yet relaxed aesthetic, inspired by the colors and textures of the surrounding seascape.

With the couple drawn to New England tradition, Siemasko delivered an efficient structure with roots in the region’s iconic Shingle Style. Its exterior features coastal-inspired details: gables punctuated by round windows and bands of wavy shingles. The soft navy finish echoes the grey-blue ocean water backdrop. The house sits well above grade on a rocky bluff to protect it from excessive high tides, storm surges, and, of course, to elevate the living spaces towards the best views. “We and the landscape architect [G2 Collaborative] used walls, slopes, and boulders to make the structure feel nestled into the landscape,” notes the architect.

Framed by ocean views, the living room pairs tailored furnishings and custom millwork with a calm palette.

Vintage flourishes—Chippendale-style railings, covered porches, and leaded glazing—give the new build an implied sense of history. “After a few years, you’re not going to be able to tell if this house was built in 1910 or 2025,” asserts Siemasko of the new-old effect, achieved in collaboration with contractor Hawkins Building Group. The clients appreciated SV Design’s knowledge of the North Shore’s architectural landscape, as well as the team’s expertise navigating local regulations and permitting. They were also drawn to the firm’s full-service approach. SV Design’s interiors team worked closely with the homeowners to select finishes, materials, and furnishings centered around a palette of soft coastal hues, helping to create a cohesive and welcoming environment.

A bold blue front door and custom glass sidelights welcome visitors into a light-filled entry.

Inside, the main living spaces stretch horizontally along the coast like a string of pearls. On one end of the house is a gracious living room with views in multiple directions. Blue velvet chairs swivel towards either the TV or the view. Built-ins on either side of the fireplace offer storage and a wet bar to service the adjoining covered porch. At the heart of the home is a gracious kitchen with layered detailing. Its brass-accented range hood, hand-glazed tile backsplash, and mix of painted and natural wood cabinets add depth and dimension. The vibe is light, fresh, and functional.

Positioned to capture expansive water views, the kitchen serves as the heart of the home with custom cabinetry, layered materials, and spaces designed for gathering.

Custom cabinetry, reclaimed glass doors, and decorative glass details create a sophisticated space rich in character and craftsmanship.

Soft textures, elegant furnishings, and a serene palette allow the surrounding seascape to remain the focal point.

Since the wife is an avid cook and baker, she requested two islands: one for active cooking and another for cleanup and casual meals. This second island—oriented centrally on a picture window framing the view—features marble transitioning into a custom walnut dining space. An adjoining dining room accommodates more formal get-togethers. The sunroom quickly became one of the homeowners’ favorite spaces. Defined by a vaulted ceiling, V-groove paneling, and a welcoming fireplace, it serves as a comfortable retreat throughout the year. Built-in shelving highlights selections from their extensive art collection, while custom glass installations featuring decorative medallions made from recycled glass bottles reflect the homeowners’ appreciation for creativity and handcrafted details.

A brass-accented range hood, hand-glazed tile backsplash, and dual-island layout bring warmth, craftsmanship, and functionality to the chef-inspired kitchen. Vaulted ceilings, V-groove paneling, and walls of windows make the sunroom a welcoming retreat.

Each living space, no matter the size, is highly curated, including the mudroom, where a wispy cloud wallcovering greets guests with a dose of whimsy. Metal mesh adds warmth and texture in the kitchen pantry while reclaimed glass doors create a vintage feel inside the wine room. These flourishes give the rooms personality, like individual works of art. “These were very experienced homeowners and were very good about what they like and don’t like,” notes Siemasko of the seamless experience. “Also, living next door gave them a lot of insight into the subtleties of siting the house and their intentions for each space.” From a blank slate brimming with potential, the SV Design team created a comfortable, light-filled haven where timeless design meets modern functionality. Its clean lines and soft hues let those ocean views shine like the world’s most coveted oil painting.

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