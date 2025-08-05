Previously a house with stucco siding and a choppy interior, this three-level home is now the loveliest seaside location to entertain guests, stroll among the flower gardens, and breathe in the warm, salty summer air.

When SV Design’s clients first bought the oceanfront property, the house did not do justice to the stunning scenery. The front entry sequence was hidden and recessed, and once inside, various walls and low overhangs blocked views and light.

An improved entry sequence includes decorative hardscaping and a new front porch with symmetrical dormers above. Hilarie Holdsworth Design created a beautiful garden to honor the homeowners love of flowers.

“Our first task was clearing obstacles out of the way, so that you immediately look out to the spectacular view upon entry,” recalls Tobin Shulman, AIA, principal and lead architect at SV Design.

The home’s proximity to the shore limited SV Design’s ability to increase its size, however. “We were able to add on slightly to the sides,” notes Shulman. Working with the existing bones, the architecture and interior design firm and Georgetown-based Premier Builders accomplished a lot with a full-gut renovation, creating a coastal home that lives in a modern way.

“It’s not heavy traditional or super modern. It’s an updated version of Shingle-style,” explains the architect, who reworked the exterior elements to infuse the structure with reimagined charm. In place of a hipped roof with long shingle expanses, two gables with vertical boarding provide neat symmetry. Hardscaping and a new front porch (with triangular dormer overhead) form a more welcoming entry sequence.

Whites and blues and natural fibers unite in the living room. A chandelier by Rhode Island-based artist Tracy Glover graces the stairway.

Folding doors open to blur the line between indoor and outdoor living.

Standing-seam copper roofing “is a Shingle-style detail that adds a little texture and richness, and will patina over time,” says Shulman.

Now, the front door opens to an expansive central living room, where comfy furniture in pretty whites and blues introduces the home’s light, airy, and sea-inspired interior design. “The furnishings bring in a color palette inspired by the landscape,” says SV Design’s Shelby Littlefield, who collaborated with Shulman as senior project manager and lead interior designer.

True to its word, SV Design opened the living spaces to the view via a set of folding doors. A 25-foot steel beam supports the large opening. When the weather is nice, these doors stay open, harmonizing indoor and outdoor living. On one side of the living room is the kitchen wing; on the other is a guest suite and office.

This covered porch is a favorite hangout spot. Glass tile lends a coastal feel to the built-in bar.

“The owners love to entertain, so a large kitchen was a top priority,” says Littlefield. Sans living space above, it was gifted a vaulted ceiling, lined with decorative, reclaimed beams and punctuated by oversized pendant lighting. A tiled backsplash in sea glass hues and woven island stools lean into a seaside style. For entertaining, a secondary work kitchen accommodates catering staff.

From the kitchen, large sliding doors open to a covered porch, one of the homeowner’s favorite hangout spots. Its large fireplace, made with local stone, is a major focal point. Overhead, V-groove paneling adds coastal charm to the view-laden, screened-in space.

During the design phase, the owners decided to push the limits of the original envelope and asked if they could turn the unused attic into a main bedroom suite. Shulman describes, “We weren’t able to go higher, but we were able to capture some volume with creative dormering.” Here, a floating bed allows for circulation and expansive ocean views. Built-ins provide storage while offsetting limited closet space.

A floating bed allows for easy circulation in the master bedroom. The SV Design-led renovation delivered plenty of private spots for guests, like this en suite bedroom.

But perhaps the best part of the completed home is all its bonus destinations: the finished lower level opens to a patio with a fire pit and hot tub. Its comfortable family room mirrors the layout of the more formal living room upstairs, with oversized sliding doors leading out to the natural landscape, meticulously designed by Hilarie Holdsworth Design. Beautiful flower gardens, landscaping, a greenhouse, and outdoor kitchen designed by Holdsworth surround the property, adding spaces of tranquility and nature.

“The nice thing about this level is it has two guest bedrooms, which means anyone who stays over has their own living space and outdoor area. Everyone has privacy,” explains Shulman. A movie theater and spa bathroom with pebble flooring, an infrared sauna, and Japanese-style soaking tub round out the floor.

The ultimate getaway is this lowerlevel spa bathroom with pebble flooring, infrared sauna, and Japanese-style soaking tub. Comfy recliners line the movie theater, another familyfriendly bonus space.

“It’s really rewarding to solve problems and help a house live up to its potential,” admits Shulman of the tricky renovation, which required vision, creativity, and problem solving in equal parts. “It was very satisfying to make the house what it was meant to be.”

Architecture and Interior Design: SV Design, svdesign.com

Landscape: Hilarie Holdsworth Design, hilarieholdsworthdesign.com

Builder: Premier Builders, premierbuildersinc.net







