There may be no better comfort food than pizza. When cooked to perfection, its gooey melted cheese, tangy tomato sauce, and bready crust can lighten anyone’s mood. Whether you have a craving for a classic Neopolitan, thin crust, flat bread, artisanal, deep dish, or gluten free version—there is virtually a style of pizza for everyone’s palate on the North Shore. From Newburyport to Salem and almost everywhere in between, check out these places serving up pizza that will keep you coming back for a second—and third—slice.

Amazing Pizza

Beverly

Pizza chef Jacqui serves up pizza made from organic produce, cold-pressed olive oil, grass fed meats, free-range poultry, and wild caught seafood. Everything is fresh and flavor-filled. Try the Big Island Bob, a Hawaiian pizza with ham and pineapple, or the Cabot with anchovies, tomato, spinach, garlic, and cheese. You can’t go wrong with the selection of red and white pizzas at this amazing pizza joint.

Anchor Stone Deck Pizza

Newburyport

Under new ownership since 2018, the Calcagni family serves up mouthwatering pies in a build-your-own-pizza ordering system with standard and premium toppings. Pulled pork, hamburger, and breaded BBQ chicken are just some of the meats on offer.

Andiamo Restaurant + Bar

Andover

Award-winning chef/owner Jim Rogers of Andiamo has perfected house-made sausage, mozzarella, Burrata, and roasted tomato sauce for his delicious Italian style pizza. The staff is friendly, drinks are amazing, and well, the pizza is to die for. We’re so happy they opened a new location in Andover!

Angelo’s

Stoneham

Since 1982, Angelo’s has been serving its traditional and specialty pizzas. Pescatore topped with clams, shrimp, calamari, and mussels; eggplant pesto; and ricotta and shaved steak are some of the exceptional offerings from chef Angelo Caruso who knows Italian pizza. After emigrating from Italy to the United States with his parents in 1972, he began serving up Napoletana-style pizza at the age of six in his uncle’s Melrose pizzeria. Caruso received formal culinary instruction at Johnson & Wales in Providence, Rhode Island, and it shows in his formula for tasty slices—fresh, simple ingredients.

Bambolina

Salem

Bambolina adheres to many of the stringent requirements of a Neapolitan pizza, importing superfine double-zero flour and San Marzano tomatoes from Italy, but they are willing to step outside those lines too, calling their style “neo-Neapolitan.” A perennial BONS Editors’ Choice favorite, this artisan, rustic pizza is made to order. The Margherita is a must try. Grab a bottle of Bambolina’s Chili Oil to add a bit of a kick to your slice.

Davio’s

Lynnfield

Like the oven, Davio’s pizza is also a hybrid of styles. The restaurant’s world-class pastry chef makes the pizza dough. Not exactly Neapolitan style, the crust is a little thinner than the classic—it’s between a pizza and a flatbread. The chef eschews imported flour in favor of the balance of gluten and protein in all-purpose American flour. Whether dining in or taking out, Davio’s offers a great individual pie. We love their Parma Prosciutto with fig jam, caramelized onions, and arugula.

Flatbread Company

Amesbury

If you’re looking for a pizza with hyper local ingredients check out Flatbread in Amesbury. The eatery has created partnerships with local farms and producers, such as Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury, Valley View Farm in Topsfield, and George’s Hemlock Hollow Farm in Kensington, New Hampshire, to name a few. They also offer Flatbread Company @ Home where you can order Flatbread’s pizza dough and tomato sauce to make pizza in your own kitchen.

Fresca Pizza

Marblehead

Chef Marcos Santana worked in some of the top kitchens on the North Shore, including L’Andana and Strega, before opening his wood-fired pizzeria. Today he makes classics and chef inventions like a pie topped with homemade Bolognese sauce, pepperoni, Serrano peppers, and mozzarella.

Flying Saucer Pizza Company

Salem

A perennial Salem favorite, Flying Saucer Pizza makes traditional New York style pizza crust that is ready to deliver a wide variety of unique ingredient combinations, such as Buffalo chicken and mac & cheese. Try the Space Invaders with sausage, pepperoni, green pepper, red onion, and Portobello mushroom. This pizza emporium also offers gluten-free pizza, beer dough, and vegan options. They offer delivery, too.

Oregano Pizzeria and Ristorante

Newburyport

Reopening just in time for the Super Bowl, Oregano is an Italian and Lebanese restaurant serving up fresh, hot, cheesy pizzas that will make you want to come back for more. Located in the heart of downtown Newburyport, they use fresh Italian imported mozzarella di Bufala cheese on their hand stretched pizzas.

OTTO

Andover, Lynnfield, Newburyport

At OTTO pizza it’s all about the dough—the foundation of all pizza. In 2016 baker Alex Castiello joined the team and OTTO opened a dough facility in Lynn. Through a rigorous (and tasty) process of developing, testing, and sampling, they perfected the perfect base for their pies—fresh dough and never frozen. Try “The Masher” with mashed potato, scallion, and bacon—it’s one of their most popular and delectable pies. OTTO offers no contact delivery, as well. If you order from their Newburyport location, you can order beer, wine, and spirits along with your pizza.

Pazzo Pizza

Andover

Jeff Malloy is the general manager and previously the co-founder and former head chef of the critically acclaimed Carmen’s in Boston’s North End. He opened Pazzo Pizza with partner David Malloy to rave reviews. Their 13-inch Neapolitan pizzas come with a variety of toppings such as potato and pancetta, mushrooms, and Quattro formaggio. They’re also offering a Super Bowl sampler this Sunday made up of wings, three types of pizzas, and an antipasto board.

Riverview Restaurant

Ipswich

For more than 60 years, this cash-only dinner-only throwback has been serving up tasty pies on squares of waxed paper. Order a large cheese and pepperoni for the family and see it disappear.

Sal’s Pizza

North Andover

Celebrating 30 years serving up heavenly slices, Sal Lupoli founded Sal’s Pizza with his brother Nick in 1990. Their extra large three-pound pizzas soon became a big hit on the North Shore and beyond. Today the pizza shop has multiple locations across New England. Order by the slice or get the 19-inch pizza to share.

Santarpio’s Pizza

Peabody

With the original location in East Boston at the entrance of Logan Airport, this highly recognizable authentic Italian pizza palace also has a location in Peabody. While they have more than 30 pizza topping combos on the menu, you can even create your own pizza to ensure everyone in the family gets what they want. Delivery is available through DoorDash.

Short & Main

Gloucester

This Gloucester spot undoubtedly serves up some of the best artisan pizza on the eastern seaboard. Short & Main’s wood-fired oven is such an integral part of the owners’ vision that they launched a crowd-funding campaign in 2013 to pay for the imported Italian cooker. Eight years later this Gloucester eatery has become a favorite spot for perfect pizza and cocktails. One of the most popular pies at Short & Main is the Jersey Girl—tomato, olives, samorza, red onion, and a pinch of pepper flakes. Open for take out only, this is the place to taste a slice of heaven. Literally.

Soma

Beverly

Available in individual, 12-, and 16-inch pizzas, Soma’s sourdough crust is substantial and flavorful. They offer several creative pizza toppings along with classics. The shrimp, garlic, and broccolini set on top of tangy fontina cheese and bathed in fragrant olive oil is a customer favorite. Soma offers takeout and delivery from their own drivers.

Teresa’s Italian Eatery

Middleton

Teresa’s Italian Eatery was founded for “the love of food and family,” says Nick Yebba, owner of this longtime favorite Italian spot in Middleton. All dishes are made in-house daily including their famous pizza, pasta, and desserts. If you like meat on your pizza order the Molto Meat—sausage, pepperoni, ham, meatballs, mozzarella, and red sauce. Out of this world tasty!

Vera Ristorante

Newburyport

Co-owner of Vera Ristorante on Market Square John Santaniello comes from a family with deep roots in southern Italy. In fact, his relatives still run a revered 101-year-old restaurant and pastry shop just outside Naples. Santaniello studied in Italy to perfect his pizza, which he cooks in a state-of-the-art pizza oven imported from Italy along with chef Jeff Howe. Old school and out of this world—try the porchetta slow roasted pork loin and roasted peppers with arugula.

