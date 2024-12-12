“The most wonderful time of the year” is upon us. However, for many, me included, it can be a frenzied time with all the demands put upon us—gift shopping, cooking, and entertaining for crowds to name a few. If you’re feeling the pressure this season, take a beat and head to one of North Shore’s inns for a weekend of pampering and relaxation. These stellar stays are sure to help you rejuvenate and get in the spirit during the hectic holidays.

Photograph courtesy of Lark Hotels

City stay

Stepping over the threshold of The Merchant is like stepping into history. Designed by 18th-century architect Samuel McIntire, the brick Federal–style building was once a tavern and later a rare book shop. Today it has been restored and reimagined into a luxurious boutique hotel in the heart of Salem with gorgeous interiors in an intimate setting. In fact, many guest rooms, each with a unique décor, have gas-burning fireplaces to make your overnight extra cozy. The historic inn also offers pampering amenities, a curated breakfast, and chic touches. Take a leisurely walk to Salem Harbor or check out the Peabody Essex Museum. Its new exhibit, Saints, Sinners, and Lovers 300 years of Flemish Masterworks opens December 15. If you are looking for a haute cuisine dining experience head to Settler or Ledger. And for great comfort food, you can’t go wrong with the Old Main Street Pub.

larkhotels.com/hotels/the-merchant-salem

Photograph by Kim Crawford

Country inn

Located on the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway in bucolic Rowley, Briar Barn Inn offers guests a distinctive farmhouse experience with 30 custom-boutique rooms, a full-service spa, and the enchanting Grove restaurant situated in a traditional post-and-beam barn serving local seasonal ingredients from North Shore farms and purveyors. The property combines quiet sophistication with rustic comfort, making for all the essential elements that go into memorable New England getaway. Guest rooms are finished in soothing neutral color palettes, and many have gas fireplaces to create an extra layer of ambience. The Briar Barn Inn’s common spaces are decorated with the owner’s extensive collection of antiques and artwork, making each area distinctive.

Photograph by Kim Crawford

A weekend stay in Rowley offers the quintessential New England experience—scour the flea market at nearby Todd Farm for antiques and treasures, sip local wine from Mill River Winery, and take a winter’s walk-through Mass Audubon’s Rough Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary. Briar Barn is also celebrating 12 days of Christmas from December 14 to December 26, along with holiday decorations, treats and cozy fireplaces, each guest will receive a special gift to help them feel at home.

briarbarninn.com

Photographs courtesy of Beauport Hospitality Group

Seaside splendor

In Gloucester, the Beauport Hotel is synonymous with classic New England style and coastal elegance. A Shingle-Style Gambrel, it conjures all the nostalgia of the gilded age by the sea. From ocean-view rooms to cozy fireplaces and private balconies, the rooms and suites are spacious and beautifully appointed with subtle nautical influences. Foodies will love dining at the hotel’s 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar, which offers delectable seasonal cuisine—and to-die-for lobster rolls all year long. The hotel’s unrivaled views of Gloucester, the harbor, Pavilion Beach, and the Atlantic Ocean make for a memorable seaside stay. After a day Christmas shopping in Gloucester’s local boutiques, there’s no better way to round out the evening than by the lobby’s Christmas tree and roaring fireplace with a hot toddy in hand. During the holiday season, the Beauport hosts several events to get you in the holiday spirit, including a boxwood tree class held by Audrey’s Flower Shop on December 12 at 6 p.m.

beauporthotel.com