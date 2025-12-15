Even with the best antidepressants and dedicated talk therapy, many people still feel stuck in place—unable to break through to lasting relief. For hundreds of North Shore and Boston-area patients, Cambridge Biotherapies has opened a new door: meaningful improvement within days, not months. With thousands of successful treatments and a 9 out of 10 patient satisfaction rate, Cambridge Biotherapies has become one of Massachusetts’s most trusted destinations for ketamine treatment of treatment-resistant depression, anxiety, and PTSD.

We recently sat down for a chat with Daniel A. Brenner, M.D., Cambridge Biotherapies founder, CEO, and Medical Director, to discuss his approach to ketamine treatment. Dr. Brenner is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist with over 25 years of experience.

Dr. Daniel A. Brenner Founded Cambridge Biotherapies™ in 2016

SPONSORED CONTENT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CAMBRIDGE BIOTHERAPIES™

What kind of treatments does Cambridge Biotherapies offer?

We offer several evidence-based approaches including IV ketamine, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, Spravato, which is the FDA-approved ketamine nasal spray, and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, or TMS. TMS is another highly effective, medication-free option for depression, anxiety, and OCD that’s covered by most insurance plans. We have three locations across Massachusetts—Beverly, Cambridge, and Springfield—and specific treatment availability varies by location.

What is Ketamine and how is it used to treat mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and substance abuse?

Ketamine was originally developed in the 1950s as an anesthetic, and it’s still used all over the world for that purpose. In the 1980s, people started noticing that it also had antidepressant effects. What we’ve learned is that if you give ketamine at a very low dose—much lower than what’s used for anesthesia—and you infuse it slowly over about 40 minutes, and then do a series of these infusions over a few weeks, a lot of people experience a very rapid and very robust antidepressant response. It works much faster than traditional antidepressants. And when it’s given in a controlled medical setting, it’s extremely safe. Unlike medications such as Prozac or Zoloft, ketamine is metabolized quickly, so there isn’t any drug left in the body between infusions. Traditional antidepressants work by boosting serotonin or dopamine. Ketamine works differently. Research suggests it modulates activity in what we call the “anti-reward” network—the part of the brain involved in shame, hopelessness, and negative self-focus. When that system quiets down, people often experience a very meaningful shift in how they see themselves and the world. For someone who’s been stuck in a depressive cycle for a long time, that change can be life altering.

What is Cambridge Biotherapies‘ screening and intake process before ketamine is administered?

We always start with a consultation. We sit down with people and go through their symptoms, their history, the treatments they’ve tried, the medications they’re on—everything. We’re not here to push ketamine. We want to make sure we’re recommending the right treatment to the right person. Ketamine is extremely safe, so most people are good candidates. The main group we’re cautious with is people who are actively psychotic, because you don’t want to give any mind-altering medication to someone who’s already paranoid or hearing voices. Aside from that, very few people are not candidates.

What is the process for receiving a ketamine infusion?

When someone comes in for an infusion, they’re in a very calm, beautifully designed room. The environment is meant to feel peaceful, warm, and supportive. There’s always one nurse with the patient for the entire infusion—they’re never left alone. The infusion itself lasts about 40 minutes, and the full visit is about an hour and fifteen minutes. Most people feel steady enough afterward to continue with their day, although we do advise people not to drive until they feel completely back to baseline. We also encourage people to have what we call ketamine support sessions with a therapist to help integrate the insights and experiences that come up during treatment.

How quickly do patients see the benefits?

A standard course of IV ketamine is six to eight infusions over three to four weeks. Many people start to notice relief after one or two infusions, though it varies from person to person. The benefits can last anywhere from several weeks to several months. Some people do really well after the initial series and then return occasionally for a booster if symptoms begin to creep back in.

Is ketamine addictive?

Ketamine does not cause physical dependence the way opioids or cocaine do. At the therapeutic doses used in a medical setting, the risk of addiction is very low. Recreational misuse can happen at much higher doses, which is why we always administer ketamine in a controlled clinical environment. During the infusion itself, people often feel a sort of floaty, dreamlike sensation. Colors may seem brighter, sounds may feel richer, and there’s often a gentle softening of the sense of self. Those sensations usually resolve within ten to fifteen minutes after the infusion ends.

What are the side effects of a ketamine IV infusion?

The dissociative feeling fades quickly after the infusion. A small percentage of people—around ten percent—experience mild nausea, and if that happens, we can treat it immediately with an anti-nausea medication through the IV.

What benefits do patients often report from this kind of treatment? How successful is it?

Ketamine is one of the most powerful treatments we have for suicidal thinking and self-harm. Some people who have struggled with suicidality for years can feel a dramatic reduction in those thoughts—sometimes even after the first infusion. People who self-injure often see that impulse decrease or disappear during the course of treatment. There really isn’t another psychiatric intervention that works this quickly for such severe symptoms. People often describe feeling more hopeful, more motivated, and more emotionally available. Many see improvements not only in mood but in their relationships and day-to-day functioning. We see a strong response in about eighty percent of patients. Not everyone benefits—around ten to fifteen percent experience little or no improvement—but for most people, ketamine can be incredibly stabilizing and transformative.

How does traditional talk therapy factor into the work patients need to do on top of the ketamine?

Therapy can be extremely helpful, although it’s not required. When someone is very depressed, they may not be able to get much out of therapy because their mind is so overwhelmed. Ketamine quiets a lot of that mental noise, and therapy becomes much more accessible. We also offer ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, where a therapist is present during the ketamine experience to help guide and deepen the process. It’s a powerful but time-limited intervention. Afterward, people can return to their regular therapist or continue with someone on our staff.

Will this treatment finally address the root cause of a patient’s depression?

There’s no single cure for depression. But ketamine is the fastest-acting antidepressant intervention we have, and it’s the only treatment we know of that can create a rapid and meaningful shift in how people experience themselves and their world. Around eighty percent of people have a strong response, including many who haven’t improved with traditional antidepressants or years of psychotherapy. For others, the improvement is partial or temporary. But even then, ketamine can create a window of relief that allows for deeper therapeutic work and real change.

How do you combat the stigma around alternative treatments for mental health conditions? Is this treatment safe?

Education is really the key. There’s now a huge amount of research showing that ketamine is safe and effective when it’s administered properly. Many large studies around the world support its use for treatment-resistant depression and acute suicidality. Yes, ketamine has a reputation as a recreational drug, but that doesn’t negate its legitimate medical value—just like the fact that certain prescription medications can be misused doesn’t mean they’re not essential in healthcare. When ketamine is used at the right dose and in a monitored environment, it’s extremely safe. There’s still some stigma, even among mental health professionals, because ketamine isn’t part of traditional psychiatric training. But that’s changing quickly as more clinicians learn about it and see the results.

Does insurance cover this treatment?

Many insurance companies now cover ketamine treatment. Spravato—the nasal spray version of ketamine—is covered by most insurers. With Spravato, people come in twice a week for the first month and then usually once a week or less after that. It’s not as potent as IV ketamine, but it’s an excellent option for people whose insurance covers it or who can’t afford IV infusions.

