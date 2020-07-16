In accordance with the state’s safety guidelines for Phase Three, many museums have begun reopening to the public. Here are three area museums you’ll be able to visit this weekend. Make sure to buy your tickets online in advance!

—

Hammond Castle Museum

Open to the public today, July 16, for its 45thseason, Hammond Castle Museum will only offer online ticket sales for timed entry to the inside of the museum. Hammond will require facemasks when inside and will follow a one-way flow for touring groups. New, rotating exhibits this season including a greater focus on Hammond’s hundreds of military and consumer-based patents, a study of the museum’s eclectic architecture, and a rotating display of Hammond’s collection of church vestments. For the months of July and August, the museum offers special events like Thursday Evening Candlelight Tours and “Carry-In, Carry-Out” picnic.

Hours: daily, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Admission: $18, adults; $15, senior; $10, youth 5-12; free, under 5

80 Hesperus Avenue, Gloucester, 978.283.2080, hammondcastle.org

—

Marblehead Museum

Now reopened for tours, the Marblehead Museum has re-thought its tour structure and visitor capacity and enhanced its cleaning and sanitization processes. They’re offering timed tours of the Jeremiah Lee Mansion Tuesdays through Saturdays, on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online. This season, the Museum has implemented a special 50% off rate for Marblehead residents. They’ll continue to hold their public programs via Zoom.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Admission: $10, adults; $5, Marblehead residents; free, youth

170 Washington St, Marblehead, 781.631.1768, marbleheadmuseum.org

—

Peabody Essex Museum

PEM reopens this Saturday, July 18, in accordance with the state’s health guidelines. For now, the museum will only be open Thursdays through Sundays, and timed tickets must be purchased in advance online or over the phone. Check out their critically acclaimed exhibit Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle, on view until mid-August. ““After months of quarantine, stepping into PEM’s soaring, sunlit spaces, and communing with art and with friends, will remind you why you love museums and why they are so important to our culture right now,” says PEM’s CEO Brian Kennedy.

Hours: Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Admission: $20, adults; $18, seniors; $12, students; free, youth & Salem residents

161 Essex Street, Salem, 978.745.9500, pem.org