Book lovers might want to clear their calendars for April 27 and 28 in anticipation of the inaugural North of Boston Book Trail Passport Challenge. Visit as many book trail shops as you can over the weekend to be entered for $4,500 in prizes that include stickers, tote bags, and, of course, books.

The North of Boston Book Trail includes 16 independent shops throughout the region, each with their own quirky character and personality, from the artsy and playful vibe of Copper Dog in Beverly to the inviting maze of used volumes at Gloucester’s Dogtown Book Shop. The passport challenge is a celebration of Independent Bookstore Day, an annual event on the last Saturday of April, promoting indie booksellers and the contributions they make to community, culture, and local economies.

Whitelam Books | Photograph by Jared Charney Wicked Good Books | Photograph by Elisa Sinagra The Bookstore of Gloucester

For the weekend challenge, bibliophiles are asked to download the official passport from the book trail website, then visit as many of the participating shops as possible on April 27 and 28. Those who visit every store will be entered to win on of two packages including a $50 gift card to every shop on the list. Additional prize packages will be awarded to readers who visit at least 12, at least eight, and at least five stores. There’s even a Slow and Steady prize – $20 to each store – for determined browsers who visit all 16 shops by Labor Day.

The North of Boston Book Trail includes the Andover Bookstore in Andover, Book Ends in Winchester, The Book Oasis in Stoneham, The Book Shop of Beverly Farms in Beverly, The Bookstore of Gloucester in Gloucester, The Concord Bookshop in Concord, Copper Dog Books in Beverly, Dogtown Book Shop in Gloucester, Lala Books in Lowell, Maxima Book Center in Lexington, Molly’s Bookstore in Melrose, The Purple Couch Bookstore in North Andover, Saltwater Bookstore in Marblehead, The Silver Unicorn Bookstore in Acton, Whitelam Books in Reading, and Wicked Good Books in Salem.

Learn more about the North of Boston Book Trail and its member shops at northofbostonbooktrail.com.