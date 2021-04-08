The arts and culture scene on the North Shore continues to impress, with many new exhibits opening over the past year despite the pandemic. These three arts organizations are now open for in-person visits. Buy your tickets in advance and explore some culture this weekend at one of these museums or galleries.

—

Cape Ann Museum, Gloucester

Walking Tours

The Cape Ann Museum has extended their popular walking tours through May. Focusing on the city’s architecture, history, and famous hometown artists, the tours are a great way to get out and explore in a safe way. Each tour has a different focus—discover the scenes Fitz Henry Lane captured in the “Fitz Henry Lane” tour, or focus on the city’s architecture styles in the “Bones of Homes” tour. The full spring lineup with links is below. Tours are $20 for nonmembers and $10 for members and include museum admission. All guests must register in advance.

Sunday, April 11 at 1 p.m.: Fitz Henry Lane Walking Tour

Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m.: Historic Dogtown: A Walk Back in Time

Sunday, April 18 at 1:00 p.m.: Joe Garland’s Gloucester Walking Tour – The Fort

Saturday, April 24 at 1:00 p.m.: Hopper’s Houses Walking Tour

Sunday, April 25 at 1:00 p.m.: Fitz Henry Lane Walking Tour

Sunday, May 9 at 1:00 p.m.: Bones of Homes Walking Tour

Sunday, May 16 at 1:00 p.m.: Joe Garland’s Gloucester Walking Tour – The Fort

Saturday, May 29 at 1:00 p.m.: Hopper’s Houses Walking Tour

capeannmuseum.org

—

PEM, Salem

Alexis Rockman: Shipwrecks

This new series of ten oil paintings along with watercolors by American contemporary artist Alexis Rockman runs at the Peabody Essex Museum through May 31. The paintings show fantastic, dramatic scenes of historic shipwrecks, depicting the impact that migration and trade have had on the planet. Rockman is known for his fanciful large-scale paintings confronting issues like climate change.

pem.org/exhibitions/alexis-rockman-shipwrecks

—

Newburyport Art Association, Newburyport

Big Works, Jonathan Eiten, A Year Since I Last Saw You

The Newburyport Art Association has launched three new spring art exhibits. The first, called BIG WORKS, shows 32 large-scale works across two locations: the NAA Sargent Gallery and the Institution for Savings Gallery. Some of the works show landscapes and seascapes, while others are abstract or surrealist.

The second show is a solo exhibit by Maine oil painter Jonathan Eiten. Through April 11, see Eiten’s realistic still lifes of antique and organic objects at the NAA Hills Gallery.

The last exhibit, open at the NAA Gallery Shop, features a range of art from mixed media to jewelry to painting to pottery. A YEAR SINCE I LAST SAW YOU showcases artists from all over coastal New England.

newburyportart.org