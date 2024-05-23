Art and conservation meet this spring at the Essex County Greenbelt Association’s annual Art in the Barn event, scheduled for June 14 and 15. Held at the Greenbelt headquarters at the stunning, marshside Allyn Cox Reservation in Essex, the juried exhibition and sale includes thousands of works by some 130 talented painters, photographers, sculptors, and other artists.

The event, now in its fourth decade, is a major fundraiser in support of Greenbelt’s mission of preserving natural spaces and protecting healthy ecosystems, clean water, local food supplies, scenic landscapes and free, accessible places for all to benefit from nature. Artists contribute 50 percent or more of their proceeds to Greenbelt’s conservation work.

The exhibition and sale open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 14. At 5 p.m., the exhibition and sale re-open and an opening night reception kicks off with live music from Ipswich-based Labor in Vain, food from Mi Corazón Taquería, and local craft beers from True North Ale. The next day the exhibition and sale continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a pop-up from Mayflour Bakery on-site to make browsing the art even sweeter.

Greenbelt began in 1961 as a local effort to save Boxford’s Bald Hill from development. In the years that followed it developed into a robust organization that preserves land in the 34 cities and towns of Essex County and helps people access the joys of nature. Its programs include maintaining conserved lands for public access, helping farmers keep their land in agricultural use, supporting local osprey populations, operating community gardens, and much more.

For more information visit ecga.org/artinthebarn.