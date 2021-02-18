The North Shore and the Boston area have always been cultural hubs, home to some of the finest art museums in the Northeast. Some of our local museums have special offerings in the coming weeks, like walking tours at the Cape Ann Museum or private rentals at the Wenham Museum. Or, venture into Boston for the day and visit some of the city’s reopened museums, like the Museum of Fine Art or the Museum of Science.

Cape Ann Museum

Gloucester

The quaint art museum in Gloucester is currently open Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Make a day of it and explore the nooks and crannies of downtown Gloucester with their walking tours, taking place this Saturday, February 20 and next Saturday, February 27, both at 1:00 p.m. Online registration is required for these one-and-a-half-hour tours that’ll highlight Cape Ann’s natural beauty and storied history.

The Evolution of Spiritual Communities Walking Tour, Saturday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.

“Hopper’s Houses” Walking Tour, Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.

capeannmuseum.org

Wenham Museum

Wenham

The Wenham Museum, situated in the historic Claflin-Gerrish-Richards House, has been operating for almost a century. They aim to provide family-friendly experiences and to celebrate the history of the North Shore. The museum has recently announced a new private museum rental program to give museum goers an even safer experience with only their family, close friends, or homeschool group. On Sundays and select weekday afternoons, patrons may rent out the museum for two hours for $175 for members and $250 for nonmembers.

wenhammuseum.org

Museum of Science

Boston

Boston’s Museum of Science, one of the world’s largest science centers, offers a new and exciting experience with each visit. With over thirty exhibits and six planetarium shows, plus films and live demonstrations, they have something for everyone. Explore their live animals and butterfly garden, their Arctic Adventures immersive experience, or their popular “Science Behind Pixar” exhibit. They’ve recently announced their virtual adult programming through May, including an evening with Pulitzer-Prize winning author Isabel Wilkerson on February 24. See the full lineup of events here.

mos.org

Peabody Essex Museum

Salem

The Salem art museum is currently open Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Check out PEM’s new exhibit Zarah Hussain: Breath, an immersive experience that explores the importance of breathing as it links to wellness and mindfulness. Pick up supplies in the PEM Shop for a specially curated art activity in conjunction with Breath by PEM educator Andrea Macri. Other fascinating exhibits currently on view at PEM include Made It: The Women Who Revolutionized Fashion, and The Salem Witch Trials 1692.

pem.org

MFA

Boston

The Museum of Fine Arts on Huntington Avenue in Boston reopened for the second time as of early February. They’re open Wednesday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m., and they required advanced reservation of timed-entry tickets. Some of their current exhibitions include Monet and Boston: Lasting Impression, featuring the museum’s entire Monet collection, and Writing the Future: Basquiat and the Hip-Hop Generation, featuring the work of iconic American graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

mfa.org