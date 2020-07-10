The Cape Ann Artisans sorely missed the opportunity to open up their studios in the spring, so they’ve introduced a new twist for the summer months. Instead of a full weekend tour, a sub-set of the full group will open their studios for one Saturday in July and one in August.

The participating artists include David Archibald, Cynthia Curtis, and Erin O’Sullivan & Scott Place (Twin Lights Studios) representing the ceramic arts. They are joined by painter Jillian Demeri, sea glass jeweler Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco, glass artist Beth Williams, and Pamela Stratton Mosaics. The group has self-selected based on their ability to use outdoor spaces and welcome visitors safely.

The Cape Ann Artisans have been discussing all possible ways to welcome our friends, family, neighbors, and visitors safely after a long winter of making new artwork. We are thrilled to now be creative in the use of our combined indoor and outdoor spaces to make visitors feel comfortable and to enjoy the exquisite gardens and views of Cape Ann. Cynthia Curtis will open up an entire end of her gallery to the outside thanks to a newly installed garage door. Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco will expand into her lower barn space and set up tables to sit outside and enjoy the garden. David Archibald’s luscious garden will be in full bloom.

Visitors can easily group the tour into geographic proximity by visiting the Gloucester artists and Rockport artists in sequence by neighborhood from East Gloucester, to downtown, to Riverdale, Lanesville, and Rockport (or reverse) according to the digital postcard available online.

Artists are all taking appointments by phone, email, and Square for visitors who would like to reserve a specific time. Appointments will be given first priority if the studio is at COVID-compliant capacity. Look for the pink flags to find your way to the open studios!

All the Cape Ann Artisans welcome appointments throughout season and hope to hear directly from visitors.

All Artisans will be asking for visitors to be COVID-Compliant, wearing facial coverings, using hand-sanitizer, and practicing social distancing.

The mini tour dates are Saturday, July 18 and Saturday, August 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Email info@capeannartisans.com with any questions.