With Memorial Day almost upon us and the weather warming up now is the time to make your summer entertainment plans. Whether you enjoy classic broadway musicals, tribute bands, stand-up comedy, folk music, or classical music, North Shore performance venues offer all that and more this summer. Want to fill up your summer schedule with the buzz and excitement of live performances? Multiple venues offer subscription packages with discounts so time to start planning!

Photograph By Bill Trsulow

North Shore Music Theatre, Beverly

The North Shore Music Theatre has a full lineup of shows starting with Waitress from June 3-15. From July 8-20 take a stroll down the yellow brick road with The Wizard of Oz, followed by , Grease The Musical August 12-24, RENT September 16-28, and The Cher Show October 21-November 2. Tickets can be purchased for single shows, trio packs, and a 5-show subscription. Special limited engagements geared for the younger theatergoers are Finding Nemo Jr. July 24-25 and Footloose The Musical Youth Edition August 22.

nsmt.org

Photograph courtesy of The Cabot The Cabot Theatre I Photograph by Lauren Poussard

The Cabot, Beverly

This summer is a perfect time to check out the award winning renovations of this historic theatre, and take in a show. Memorial Day weekend provides two chances to take in a classic film in style with Jaws (May 24) and Casablanca (May 25). If you miss those then catch North By Northwest (June 9). Music highlights include Suzanne Vega (June 5) and Tower of Power (June 13). Just a few blocks from the main theatre The Cabot’s second location, Off Cabot Events, a 150-seat venue is featuring comedy, variety, and musical acts including Kristin Key (June 6), Ellis Paul (June 8), the Big Gay Variety Extravaganza (June 30), Joe Medoff (June 27), and Tom Arnold (July 11,12).

thecabot.org, offcabot.org

Photograph By Shutterstock Photograph By Alan Joslin Shalin Liu Performance Center on the Ocean

Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport

The highlight of this Rockport venue is the backdrop wall of windows overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, and the world-class acoustics. The summer lineup includes a wide variety of live musical performances from bluegrass to jazz to folk, including Liz Longley (June 7), Sean Mason (July 19), Ben Folds (July 23), Grace Kelly (August 2), and esperanza spalding (August 10). The Rockport Chamber Music Festival will take place from June 13 – July 13, and the Rockport Celtic Festival will be held from September 11-14. Tickets can be purchased for individual events and a subscription option is offered for 4 or more concerts.

rockportmusic.org

Photograph By Elise Sinagra

Larcom Theatre, Beverly

Across the street from City Hall is another historic theatre in Downtown Beverly. Musical acts this summer include Changes In Latitudes: The Ultimate Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band (June 6), Studio Two – The Early Beatles Tribute (June 14), Johnny Cash + The Ultimate CCR Experience (June 21), and Moondance, The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert (June 28).

thelarcom.org

Blue Ocean Music Hall, Salisbury

After a day in the sun catch a show at the Blue Ocean Music Hall located right on Salisbury Beach. Performances include Comedian Lenny Clarke (June 7), The Breakers (June 27), The Record Company (July 11), Sandra Bernhard (July 27), AM Gold Yacht Rock (August 1), Joanne Shaw Taylor (August 8), and Pink Talking Fish (August 30).

blueoceanhall.com

Greater Boston Stage Company, Stoneham

Celebrating its 26th season, the Greater Boston Stage Company has a full lineup. Performances include Shrek The Musical Jr. (May 24), Broadway classic Little Shop of Horrors (June 6-29), and Featherbaby (September 12-28). The Youth Company’s Summer Festival 2025 (July 7-August 10) will feature Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr., Bye Bye Birdie, and Legally Blonde The Musical. Tickets can be purchased individually and there are five Flex Pass subscription options.

greaterbostonstage.org