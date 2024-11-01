It’s stick season here on the North Shore, but there’s still no shortage of ways to spend your time (even though they’re mostly indoors). And believe it or not, it’s almost time to welcome in the holiday season, which is why you’ll find plenty of holiday markets and festivals kicking off later this month. Also on the docket for this November: art exhibits and shows, theater performances, and film showings. Read on for a few of our favorite things to do north of Boston this November, and don’t get stuck inside as the weather cools down.

Titanic: The Musical at NSMT

Through Nov. 10

You have from now through Nov. 10 to catch Titanic: The Musical at North Shore Music Theater in Beverly, which tells the epic tale of the ocean liner that sank in 1912 in a musical format that won a whopping five Tony Awards in 1997, including Best Musical. The show’s running time is about two hours and thirty-five minutes including intermission, and there will be a free post-show audience discussion with the artists and theatre management after the shows on Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. and on Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.

nsmt.org/titanic

Umberto Romano (1905-1982), Still Life, undated, oil on canvas. Gift of The Umberto Romano and Clorinda Romano Foundation, 2016 | Courtesy of Cape Ann Museum

Umberto Romano at the Cape Ann Museum

Through Dec. 29

In a special exhibition that runs from Oct. 11 through Dec. 29, the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester exhibits works from the painter Umberto Romano — a Cape Ann painter of the early twentieth century with a slightly different style than the artisans who did the typical gentle seascapes. Born in Italy in 1906, Romano did more portraits, capturing famous figures of his day, and painting in a darker, more melancholic style. CAM draws on its own collection for the exhibit that runs until the end of the year.

capeannmuseum.org

Crane Estate Art Sale

Nov. 1–3

The 21st Annual Crane Estate Art Show & Sale returns on the first weekend of November this year, kicking off on Friday, Nov. 1, with a preview soiree at Castle Hill. Featuring live music, passed hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and two floors of artwork plus the artists, the night gives guests a chance to see the art show’s works before the general public does—and they’ll even refund your ticket price if you purchase art that night. The art show continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; admission is free.

thetrustees.org/place/castle-hill-on-the-crane-estate

Appleton Farms Harvest Market

Nov. 9

Another event that’s free and open to the public: Appleton Farms’ Harvest Market on Saturday, Nov. 9. The market, running from noon to 4 p.m., features a bunch of Appleton Farms’ own organic produce, along with specialty food items and gifts from other local artisans, makers, and food producers. Expect plenty of ready-to-eat sweet and savory treats to keep you fueled while shopping.

thetrustees.org/place/appleton-farms

Renaissance Faire Day at the Hammond Castle Museum

Nov. 9

This November, Gloucester’s Hammond Castle Museum hosts a family-friendly Renaissance Faire Day, bringing all things medieval to the museum and grounds on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can expect live music, food trucks, and cultural performances like armored combat demonstrations. Parking is free at Stage Fort Park, which will have shuttles running continuously throughout the day, and while a full price ticket is $35, children 5 to 12 are $10, and children 4 and under attend for free.

hammondcastle.org

ZooLights

ZooLights at the Stone Zoo

Nov. 15–Jan. 5

ZooLights returns to the Stone Zoo in Stoneham this holiday season, kicking off on Friday, Nov. 15. The event, which runs through Jan. 5, turns the zoo into a winter wonderland every evening after sundown. The zoo’s Yukon Creek gets all dressed up for the holidays, highlighting the festive black bears and reindeer. You’ll find twinkling light displays and paths lined with lit-up trees throughout the zoo’s 26 acres. Find ticket and timing information on the Stone Zoo’s site as the event approaches.

zoonewengland.org

Photograph by Moritz Ablinger

Warren Miller’s 75 at the Cabot

Nov. 16

Known for his legendary ski films, filmmaker Warren Miller died in 2018—but his film company, Warren Miller Entertainment, continues to produce highly anticipated yearly winter sports films. This year’s takes viewers to settings like Colorado, Canada, Finland, and Japan, and stars athletes including Shaun White, Max Hitzig, Lexi duPont, and Jeremy Jones. The Cabot in Beverly puts on two showings of the new film on Saturday, Nov. 16—one at 4 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

thecabot.org

Girl Gang Craft Fair | Photograph by Candice Connor

Girl Gang Craft Fair

Nov. 23

Girl Gang Craft brings the holiday iteration of its makers market to Salem again this year, setting up shop at Shetland Park at 45 Congress St. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. Free to attend, the market gathers female artisans, makers, artists, and creatives for a joyful day of pre-holiday shopping. The collective started in Oakland, CA, but now hosts events in the Witch City a few times a year.

girlgangcraft.com/events

Photograph by Anantha Kondalraj

Winterlights

Nov. 29–Jan. 4

Another returning holiday favorite here on the North Shore? The Trustees’ Winterlights. The seasonal display of lights typically visits three Massachusetts properties each year—Naumkeag in Stockbridge, the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton, and the Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens in North Andover. Thousands of twinkling lights will deck these garden properties for the holidays, giving guests a chance to stroll leisurely while basking in the holiday spirit. Expect seasonal food and drink vendors, too. Check The Trustees’ website for more details.

thetrustees.org/program/winterlights-massachusetts

7th Annual Holiday Marketplace in Salem

Nov. 30

Sea Level Oyster Bar and Finz Salem, located next to each other on downtown Salem’s Wharf Street, host their 7th Annual Holiday Marketplace on Saturday, Nov. 30 (a.k.a. Small Business Saturday), from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features free admission and two dozen artisan vendors, selling all types of goods and gifts like candles, cosmetics, pottery, fiber arts, wood products, and art.