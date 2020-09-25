Sandra Sigman of Les Fleurs in Andover discovered last year that everyone wants to learn the secret of designing with dahlias when she announced her Dahlia Workshop Under the Stars, to be staged at the Stevens-Coolidge Place in North Andover.

A year later, with in-person events like workshops largely on pause, we’re bringing you an exclusive virtual workshop with Sandra herself. Discover her tips and tricks on how to make a show-stopping bouquet, like what color palate to choose and how to mix sizes.

Why does Sandra love dahlias so much? “Do you know any other flower with so much variety in size and color palette?” she asks.

Video by Matt LaVasseur

lesfleurs.com