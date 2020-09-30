This month, the Marblehead Museum offers plenty of events and programming, both virtual and in-person. Below is an overview of events—click here to learn more about all upcoming programs.

Revolutionary Networks

Thursday, October 1, 7 p.m. via Zoom

Prof. Joseph Adelman will speak on his recent book, Revolutionary Networks. This talk will explore the influence of printers, their published materials, and how that material shaped political ideology through a public forum. Register here.

Marblehead Memories Meeting: Nicknames & Funny Stories

Saturday, October 3, 10 a.m. via Zoom

Since February, folks from Marblehead Museum have gathered most months to discuss a topic of Marblehead’s history in an effort to capture memories of the town. This time around, they want to hear the nicknames and funny stories that you can remember. They have in their collection an address book that lists nicknames of last names in Marblehead—is your family’s name listed? You can register for this program here.

Marblehead Memories Project is a three-year project to collect, preserve, and share memories and stories of Marblehead in the 20th century. You can also share your memories via social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) using the #marbleheadmemories tag. Grand National Bank is the signature sponsor for this project.

What Really Happened in 1492?

October 8, 7 p.m. via Zoom

Marblehead Celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day with a presentation by Rev. Dr. Clyde Grubbs. Grubbs, a Texas Cherokee, will present on the intersections of colonialism, slavery, and genocide through the history of the papal bull known as the Doctrine of Discovery and reflect on its ongoing relevance for these times in the impact of systemic racism and the climate crisis. Appropriate for high school students and adults. The event is free and co-sponsored by the Marblehead Museum and the Taskforce Against Discrimination. Sign up here to receive the Zoom link.

Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers

Saturday, October 10 at 12:00 p.m., performance at 1:00 p.m.

Lee Mansion Garden, 161 Washington St.

This free, in person, socially distant event will take place outside in the garden. Indigenous artisans will be selling a variety of crafts, and at 1:00 p.m. Annawon Weeden and the Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers will perform. This will be an engaging and educational presentation. Bring the whole family—open to all ages. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Short Skirts, Oh My! The Story of Women’s Rights

Thursday, October 15, 7 p.m. via Zoom

It’s been a century since women earned the right to vote, but what role did women play in shaping society? Join this Zoom presentation with storyteller Anne Barrett to find out. During this presentation, Barrett will take you from famed Massachusetts native Abagail Adams to the ladies of the Roaring Twenties to show the social history and milestones of the rights of women. Register here.

Haunted Old Burial Hill Tours [SOLD OUT]

Friday, October 16; Saturday, October 17; Friday, October 23; Saturday, October 24; 6:30 p.m.

Explore the spooky history of Marblehead with a guided lantern tour of Old Burial Hill. This tour is led by a local costumed interpreter who will share the tales of such infamous Marbleheaders including Wizard Diamond, Wilmot Red, and more. The program is limited to 10 people per tour and is approximately 1 hour in length. Advanced ticket registration is required. Tickets are $15/members and $20/non-members.

Email info@marbleheadmuseum.org to add your name to the waiting list. Let them know if you have a preference on which date (see listed above) and how many tickets you would need.