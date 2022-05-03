Unpack your fanciest hat and dust off your mint julep cups: Derby Day, May 7, is almost upon us. If you’re looking to go out and celebrate, here are four North Shore options:

Kentucky Derby Party, Emerson Inn, Rockport | 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Celebrate in style with signature cocktails, dinner, a best hat competition, and, of course, a viewing of the big race. Make a weekend on it by spending the night – room rates on Saturday include tickets to the Derby party. Buy tickets or book a room online.

Kentucky Derby DJ Party, Plum Island Beachcoma, Newbury | 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Don your fascinators and colorful suits and head to Plum Island to sip mint juleps, dine on Southern cuisine, and put your money on whichever horse feels lucky. Prizes will be awarded for the best dressed. Details available on Facebook.

Kentucky Derby Viewing Party, The Peddler’s Daughter, Haverhill | 5 p.m.

The beloved Irish pub goes Southern, with mint juleps and other Kentucky-inspired cocktails as well as awards for Best Dress, Best Hat, and Best Couple. More information on Facebook.

Derby Day Crawfish Boil, Deacon Giles Distillery, Salem | 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets include an all-you-can-eat crawfish boil with potatoes, corn, sausage, dirty rice, salad, and dessert prepared by Bambolina restaurant. Mint juleps will be available and the race will be shown on the big screen. Buy tickets at deacongilesdistillery.square.site.