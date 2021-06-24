Summer is here and Castle Hill Picnic Concerts are back! Each Thursday, July 1 through September 2, will feature a different family-friendly band performing on Castle Hill’s Grand Allee overlooking Crane Beach.

Soul City will kick off the season with Motown, Soul, and Funk. During the concert, attendees may explore the gardens, try a landscape-themed eye spy, picnic, and dance. Attendees may bring a picnic supper or purchase pizza from Riverview Pizza and ice cream from Down River Ice Cream. Mill River Winery, Ipswich Ale, or True North Ales, and Far From the Tree Cider or 1634 Meadery will sell beverages each week. Outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted and parcels will be searched upon entry.

Here’s the complete lineup of performers this summer:

July 8 Big Ol’ Dirty Bucket—Funk

July 15 Psychedelic Relics—Classic Rock

July 22 The Hofners, An Evening of Beatlemania

July 29 Beantown Swing Orchestra—Big Band Swing

August 5 Entrain—World Music

August 12 Soul Rebel Project—Reggae

August 19 The Great Escape—Journey Cover Band

August 26 Disco Dream—Disco

September 2 Orville Giddings Band—Boogie Blues

All shows take place at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, located at 290 Argilla Road in Ipswich. Shows will run from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., while gates open at 5:00 p.m. for picnicking.

You can purchase tickets online in advance or at the gate (if still available). Tickets costs $35/car or $25/car for Trustees members. Weather cancellations (if necessary) will be announced by 3:00 p.m. on concert days. Visit thetrustees.org or call 978-356-4351 for more information.