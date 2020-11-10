Beginning this Thursday, November 12, ReachArts, a community art center in Swampscott, will put on an online shopping event called “Made by 01907.” The online shopping experience will feature the works of 21 local artists and artisans, and runs through Sunday, November 15.

You’ll be able to start on your holiday shopping while supporting local artists, who’ll be selling handmade items like jewelry, ceramics, glass, wood, artworks, fabric, and more.

ReachArts is an artistic hub in Swampscott where the community creates, collaborates, exhibits, performs, educates, and learns. Since in-person markets aren’t safe right now, ReachArts has organized this online marketplace for consumers to easily browse and purchase the works of artists—the local economy needs it now more than ever.

For every $20 that shoppers spend, they’ll be entered into a raffle to win one of 18 prizes, like a gift card to Boston’s Mission on the Bay restaurant or a free massage at Elements Massage. Raffles are scheduled throughout the weekend, so when you purchase an item, you’ll be entered into the raffle drawing for that time period. Click here to see all the raffle prizes and their time periods.

This community festival will also feature music and poetry by local performers. Click here to check out the complete schedule and lineup of performers.

If you’d like to learn more about the 21 Swampscott artists whose work will be for sale this weekend, click here.

To learn more about ReachArts, visit reacharts.org.