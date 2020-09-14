Salem Arts has been working hard in recent months, moving their location to the Derby Street Historic District, expanding their virtual exhibits and online shop, and now, launching two new in-person exhibits.

Beginning September 5 and running through November 8, Salem Arts is showing their 14th annual “Inspired by PEM,” plus “ARTOBERFEST.”

In “Inspired by PEM,” local artists draw inspiration from works in any of the PEM’s current special exhibits or permanent collections. Some of the subjects in which PEM specializes are maritime art, fashion, early American art, and Asian art. The exhibit’s juror is Lydia Gordon, Associate Curator for Exhibitions and Research at PEM.

“ARTOBERFEST,” an exciting seasonal exhibit, invited local artists to explore Salem’s history with Halloween, witchcraft, and autumn in New England. The resulting exhibit represents diverse interpretations of the theme and how, by bringing them together, they create a collective understanding. The exhibit’s juror is Laura Tempest Zakroff, a professional artist, author, dancer, designer, and Modern Traditional Witch based in New England. She helps facilitate social change at the grassroot through wearearadia.org, a movement focused on magical resistance and education.

Visit both exhibits at Salem Arts’ space at 159 Derby Street. For a virtual tour and for lists of featured artists, visit salemarts.org/Artoberfest-and-Inspired-by-PEM.

Salem Arts Association is an entirely volunteer-run nonprofit arts organization that brings art, in all its forms, to the community and brings the community, in all its diversity, to the arts in Salem, Massachusetts. Since incorporating as a non-profit corporation in 2007, Salem Arts Association has produced more than to 250 exhibits, events, and workshops for Salem’s residents and visitors.