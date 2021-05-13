The Cabot has announced that The Porch Sessions at Hale Farm will return in spring and summer 2021. The first announced performances are Livingston Taylor on June 12 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and Jon McLaughlin on June 19 at 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The Porch Sessions will take place at 39 Hale Street in downtown Beverly. Hale Farm was home to many generations of the Hale family and was once 100 acres that reached the ocean. It now stands as a one-acre green space just steps from Cabot Street and the waterfront, and is owned and operated by Historic Beverly. Proceeds from the Porch Sessions concerts will go to support The Cabot’s reopening and Historic Beverly.

“The response to last year’s Porch Sessions was fantastic, and we were very fortunate to bring in incredible artists like Livingston [Taylor], Chris Smither, Chelsea Berry, and others to great acclaim,” says J. Casey Soward, executive director of The Cabot. “We are tremendously grateful to Historic Beverly for letting us return to this beautiful space, and with government restrictions changing, we will also be able to welcome more folks to join us this season. We can’t wait to see you!”

Jon McLaughlin is a musician raised in Indiana and based in Nashville who brings all of his experiences and beliefs into each song he creates. He’s played shows with Billy Joel, Kelly Clarkson, and Adele, collaborated with longtime friend Sara Bareilles, and co-written with Demi Lovato.

Born in Boston, Livingston Taylor has been playing music since he picked up a guitar at the age of 13, kicking off a 50-year career that has led him to perform with major artists such as Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Buffett, and Jethro Tull. He maintains a busy tour schedule both nationally and internationally, sharing his varied repertoire with audiences around the globe.

The rest of the announced lineup for the season includes:

Martin Sexton on June 26 at 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Kemp Harris on July 3 at 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Jesse Dee on July 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Jorma Kaukonen on July 17 at 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can gain presale access through The Cabot Club. Cabot Club members at the Turquoise level or higher will receive presale access prior to the general onsale. More information about Cabot Club membership can be found at thecabot.org/membership. New performances will be announced throughout the spring and summer.