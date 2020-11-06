The Crane Estate Art Show has gone virtual this year because of COVID-19. This year’s theme, “Living in the Moment,” has inspired memorable and exciting works by Northshore artists. Art lovers can check out their favorite artists, find that perfect holiday gift, and support The Trustees and the art community by buying a one-of-a-kind creation.

The show will be open for 5 days only: Saturday, November 7 through Wednesday, November 11. You can access the show at thetrustees.org/craneestateartshow beginning Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m.

After the show closes, The Trustees will arrange a time with you to pick up your purchases between November 18 and 20.

The show is free and open to all. The art show link will not be active until November 7 at 8:00 a.m. Customers can register in advance to receive a reminder email with the art show link at thetrustees.org/event/58559/. For questions, email tschell@thetrustees.org.