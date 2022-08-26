Fans of the Topsfield Fair may have to wait another five weeks before the big event, but tickets sales have officially begun. Eager attendees can buy a one-day ticket online for the discounted price of $15, plus a $2 convenience fee, as compared to the price of $20 for tickets bought at the gate. Fairgoers can also opt for the three-day pass for $45 and a $3 convenience fee. Children under eight years old are free with an adult admission ticket.

The fair has also adopted and electronic ticketing system, allowing attendees to either print their own tickets or simply show their phones to gain admission.

“Fairgoers don’t have to check their mail and remember where they put their tickets,” says James O’Brien, Topsfield Fair general manager.

Packages of ten ride tickets are available for $30, plus a $3 convenience fee, an offer that could mean significant savings: Ten rides at regular prices could cost as much as $55. No more than five 10-ride packages may be ordered at once.

To skip the convenience fee for admissions tickets or ride packages, swing by the Topsfield Fair ticket booth at 207 Boston Street in Topsfield.

Advance ticket prices will be good until September 29; once the fair has opened, regular prices will go into effect.

First held as a one-day cattle show in 1820, the Topsfield Fair claims the title of the nation’s oldest country fair. Today, it has grown far beyond its original scope, into an 11-day event including carnival rides, live music, agricultural contests, animal exhibits and shows, food vendors, and much more. For more details and to buy tickets, visit topsfieldfair.org.