It may still be beach season, but it is already time to start thinking about one of the North Shore’s proudest autumn traditions: the Topsfield Fair, and all the giant pumpkins, deep-fried treats, high-stepping horses, and Ferris wheel rides that come with it.

Advance, discounted tickets and ride packages for the 205th Topsfield Fair, running from September 29 to October 9, 2023, are on sale from now until September 28. Discount admission tickets, which are good any day during the fair’s 11-day run, are available for $15 each – $5 less than during the fair – plus a $2.25 convenience fee per ticket. A three-day pass, good any three days, is available for $42 plus a $3.50 convenience fee. Children under eight are free when accompanying an adult.

And, even buying so far in advance, you won’t have to worry about losing your tickets.

“Last year we implemented a new electronic ticket system that proved very successful,” said James O’Brien, General Manager, Topsfield Fair. “Fairgoers don’t have to check their mail and remember where they put their tickets. The electronic tickets will go straight to their computer or their phone and they can either print them out or simply show the ticket barcode on their phone at the ticket gate.”

Looking ahead to the carousels and roller coasters? Pre-fair discounted ride tickets offer 10 rides for $30 plus a $4 convenience fee – an average savings of 30% compared to purchasing tickets during the fair. Limited ride exclusions may apply and there is a limit of five pre-fair ride tickets per order.

If you want to skip the convenience fees, buy your pre-sale tickets at the Topsfield Fair Ticket Booth at 207 Boston Street in Topsfield, which is set to open on August 22.