PRESS RELEASE

DATE OF RELEASE: 02/24/2022

SONOMA — Feb. 24, 2022 — Daylight Wine & Spirits, one of Sonoma county’s fastest growing independent wineries, is going all in on its Ammunition whiskies and it’s paying off.

The up-start known for its award winning Ammunition Wines, led by the versatile red blend “The Equalizer,” which has carried national success for the past several years, is blazing a new trail: Ammunition straight rye whiskey and Ammunition straight bourbon whiskey distilled with the ‘true spirit of America.’ Following a path forged by grit, grapes and now grain; Ammunition whiskies are aged, blended and finished for the modern drinker who recognizes uncompromising dedication to quality.

Daylight founder and winemaker, Andy Wahl, takes a winemaker’s approach to the whiskies, quite literally. Ammunition Straight Bourbon Whiskey is produced in small 2, 3 and 4 year-old batches and finished in French Bordeaux wine barrels, which once held Ammunition’s very own Sonoma Cabernet Sauvignon. The unique marriage between bourbon finished in wine casks paired with the relentless pursuit of independence and appreciation that true mastery requires a little ammunition – enter Ammunition Wine & Whiskey and it’s incredible sales trajectory.

“Our goal has always been to make wine that helps people discover their palate on their own terms and we’re thrilled to see that same energy is translating with our whiskey,” says Wahl. “We were able to create and cultivate an expectation of excellence with our Ammunition wines and we’re setting our expectations even higher with our whiskies. Simply put, our wines took flight so our whiskies could soar. I’ll raise a glass to that.”

Adding a little more heat, Ammunition Straight Rye Whiskey, a blend of 2, 3 and 4-year-old rye whiskey finished in French Burgundy oak barrels that housed Ammunition’s Pinot Noir, scored a 95 rating from the prestigious publication The Tasting Panel. Here is what they had to say:

“…this Sonoma County rye whiskey is a voluptuous beauty with plump, candied scents of butterscotch and nougat. Round medium-bodied, chockful of flavors that include peach, walnut, cocoa, and black cherry. The clean yet spiced cedar finish is extended and warming without a rush of alcohol. The aftertaste is striking and memorable.”

Both Ammunition Wine and Whiskies can be found in select grocery stores, restaurants and online partners nationwide. For more information on Ammunition Wine & Whiskies, visit daylightwineandspirits.com and follow along on Instagram at Drink Ammunition.



About Daylight Wine & Spirits

Since 2013 Andy Wahl and Bill Kerr, co-founders of Daylight Wine & Spirits have focused on producing world class wines and spirits that resonate with humans who drink. The Daylight team believes that making great wine and spirits requires equal parts grit as it does quality grapes and grain. The company combines traditional farming practices with tried-and-true techniques that aim to harness the natural beauty of each vintage, each barrel and every bottle to reach its full potential when it finally hits lips. The collection includes a lineup of brands that challenge convention and were created for people, not critics.

For more information on Ammunition Wine & Whiskies, Badgerhound, Trollop, Mr. Moody’s Potion, Screen Door Cellars, visit: daylightwineandspirits.com