Newburyport’s Anna Jaques Hospital, part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, announced Friday that it’ll restrict visitors to no more than one visitor per patient at a time, in most situations. The decision comes as they monitor the rapidly evolving situation with the novel coronavirus in order to protect staff, patients, and visitors.

Anna Jacques Hospital said in a statement Friday: “Exceptions may be made to allow for no more than one healthy visitor at a time per patient in certain limited circumstances, such as in the event of the birth of a child, to support a patient at the end of life or to accommodate a caretaker for essential needs. Decisions regarding visitor exceptions will be made by the patient’s care team on a case-by-case basis, and any visitors will be screened for COVID-19 risk factors.”

They’ve also cancelled or postponed many events and groups scheduled for the coming month, and have announced the following:

“In an effort to proactively take steps to minimize the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on our community and to protect our patients, visitors, and staff, a variety events and groups have been cancelled or postponed at Anna Jaques Hospital.

Senior Meals at AJH

The CDC reports that older adults may be particularly susceptible to COVID-19 (coronavirus), which can cause pneumonia and symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Out of precaution, Senior Meals at Anna Jaques will be cancelled until further notice.

Prenatal Classes and Mother/Baby Support Groups

For the protection of our patients and their families, prenatal classes and Mother/Baby Support Groups will be temporarily suspended. Please be assured our nurses will be able to provide you with all education you need during your hospital stay.

If your due date is later and you would like to tentatively reschedule to a later class, visit ajh.org/Birthcenter and select the class you would like to attend. If you would prefer a refund for your classes, contact birthcenter@ajh.org.

Great Chefs’ Night Postponed to June 11

The Anna Jaques Aid Association has been closely monitoring the escalating health concerns regarding COVID-19 as it relates to Great Chefs’ Night. Given the swift rise in confirmed cases within Massachusetts, and out of an abundance of concern for the health of the community, Great Chefs’ Night will be postponed from April 3 until Thursday, June 11. The raffle drawings will still be drawn at the event. The deadline to book the Hawaii trip will be extended.

For questions, please contact Amanda Ross at the Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation at 978-463-1176 or amross@ajh.org.

Cancer Support Groups

Both the Breast Cancer Support Group and Cancer Support Group – “Surviving and Thriving” will not gather for monthly meetings this March. Updates will be posted on the Anna Jaques website as details come in.

As things continue to unfold, updates and rescheduled dates and information will be posted on www.ajh.org.”