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The Magazine

Northshore October 2025
On July 19, 1776, the people of Newburyport assembled at the Meetinghouse (then standing in Market Square) to hear the Declaration of Independence read aloud for the first time. In the aftermath of that extraordinary moment, patriot and future Senator Tristram Dalton wrote to Elbridge Gerry, “The die is cast. All is at stake. The way is made plain.” That plain way was not peace, comfort, or certainty. It was sacrifice. War had already touched Newburyport for more than a year, but the Declaration transformed resistance into resolve. It proclaimed before the world that Americans were entitled to “Life, Liberty and the pur
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