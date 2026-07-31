A new way to experience Newburyport’s waterfront has officially arrived. Drift & Sol Tiki Co., a locally owned business founded by Newburyport couple Jennifer Perkins and Oliver LeDuc, is now welcoming guests aboard its custom-built tiki boat for unforgettable cruises departing from Michael’s Harborside on the Merrimack River.

With the motto “Catch the Drift,” Drift & Sol was created to bottle the feeling of carefree summer days on the water. The tropical-inspired vessel offers an elevated boating experience perfect for locals and visitors looking to celebrate, unwind, and soak in the beauty of one of New England’s most picturesque coastal communities.

The boat accommodates groups of up to 16 guests and features a custom tiki bar, comfortable pub-style seating, a premium Bluetooth sound system, and a friendly crew dedicated to creating a memorable experience. Guests are invited to bring their own beverages (BYOB), making every cruise customizable for birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette parties, anniversaries, corporate outings, sunset cruises, or simply an afternoon with friends.

Adding to the experience, Drift & Sol has partnered with several beloved Newburyport businesses. Guests can grab beverages from Leary’s Fine Wines & Spirits before boarding, enjoy pizza from OTTO, or order catering from Michael’s Harborside, including fresh charcuterie boards, shrimp cocktail, lobster sliders, and other coastal favorites designed specifically for onboard dining. Cruise guests also receive a special discount to enjoy a meal at Michael’s Harborside before or after their excursion.

“We wanted to create more than just a boat ride,” said the Perkins and LeDuc. “Our goal is to give people a chance to disconnect from the everyday, reconnect with friends and family, and experience Newburyport from an entirely new perspective.”

Drift & Sol offers both public cruises and private charters, with options ranging from intimate 90-minute outings to extended private experiences.

Every cruise departs from 1 Tournament Wharf, directly adjacent to Michael’s Harborside in downtown Newburyport.

Reservations are now available throughout the season. For more information or to book a cruise:

driftandsol.com