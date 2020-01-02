Arcadia, a clean energy company, launched its first Massachusetts community solar project last month in Methuen. Teaming up with developer Madison Energy Investments, Arcadia is building a solar array on Aegean Dr. in Methuen for residents who aren’t able to install solar panels on their homes.

The project, which comes amid a nationwide surge in demand for solar and wind energy, will give Methuen residents the opportunity to choose renewable energy and also see decreases in their utility bills.

A whopping 92% of American households are unfit for rooftop solar panels for a variety of reasons—they may be multi-family homes or located in shady areas. Additionally, solar panels are just plain expensive, and not everyone might qualify for a loan to help install them.

“These standards pose a challenge for residents that want access to renewable energy, but are unable to meet the requirements,” said D.C.-based Arcadia in a statement. Enter the new community solar panel project.

The project is big enough for 50 subscribers, most of whom are low-income ratepayers. The sign-up process takes just two minutes, with no credit requirements or cancellation fees. Arcadia and Madison Energy Investments are helping solar power become available for everyone to be able to afford access to clean energy.

“The future of energy is people-powered, and we look forward to bringing Methuen households hassle-free guaranteed solar savings,” said Kiran Bhatraju, CEO of Arcadia Power, in a statement. “Community solar can, and should, be easy to access for everyone in the state of Massachusetts.”

Arcadia and Madison Energy Investments have 15 additional projects scheduled for 2020. For more information, visit arcadia.com and madisonei.com.