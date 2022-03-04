They say everyone is a little Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re looking to go out and embrace this heritage (temporary or not) the North Shore has plenty of options for Irish food, music, and, of course, Guinness. Here are six of our favorites:

The Indo, Beverly

The vibe: With dark wood paneling, a fireplace, cozy seating nooks, and expansive front windows, the Indo is the ideal place to watch the world go by as you settle in for a pint and a bite.

The food: The regular menu is packed with pub food classics and the St. Patrick’s Day menu ups the Irish, adding potato soup, shepherd’s pie, and corned beef and cabbage to the offering.

Guinness on tap? Yes.

298 Cabot St., Beverly, 978-969-2008, theindopub.com

Bunratty Tavern, Reading

The vibe: Owned by a Dublin native and accomplished Irish step dancer, Bunratty Tavern aims to transport visitors to the Emerald Isle with its striking bar, live Irish music, and warm hospitality.

The food: The creative menu adds an Irish inflection to pub food classics. Consider the baked potato flatbread, complete with Irish bacon, cheddar, and horseradish sauce or the Tavern tacos with corned beef.

Guinness on tap? Absolutely.

620 Main St., Reading, 781-779-8245, bunrattytavern.com

Bunratty Tavern | Photograph by Adam Perri

Peddler’s Daughter, Haverhill

The vibe: Tucked down a flight of stairs among the bricked downtown mill buildings, The Peddler’s Daughter offers the most authentic atmosphere you can find this side of County Clare. The walls and shelves are crowded with photos and memorabilia that amp up the Irish charm.

The food: Cottage pie and Guinness beef stew are offered up alongside BLTs and flatbread, so diners can choose whether they want their pub food Irish or American style. Guinness is on tap, of course, and cocktails like the Wired Irishman, which combines whiskey and cold brew, offer a modern twist on Irish libations.

Guinness on tap? Of course.

45 Wingate St., Haverhill, 978-372-9555, thepeddlersdaughter.com

Irish Cottage, Methuen

The vibe: Helmed by owners and managers from Sligo and Galway, this restaurant is as Irish as it gets. Stone facing on the exterior, warm colors on the walls, and plenty of dark wood create a welcoming atmosphere. The walls are loaded with knick-knacks and decor evoking Ireland, from packages of favorite foods to polished copper kettles.

The food: For a taste of Ireland try the traditional boiled dinner, the Irish chicken curry, or the bangers and mash topped with Batchelor’s Irish baked beans. For a modern spin on Celtic flavors, consider the Irish spring rolls stuffed with corned beef, sauerkraut and swiss cheese.

Guinness on tap? Aye.

17 Branch St., Methuen, 978-208-4347, theirishcottagepub.com

The Irish Cottage | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

O’Neill’s Pub | Photograph by Elise Sinagra

O’Neill’s Pub and Restaurant, Salem

The vibe: Irish music ever Friday and Saturday, and a crowd of dedicated regulars give O’Neill’s a homey character reminiscent of the local pubs found in every Irish town.

The food: You could go traditional with bangers and mash or fish and chips, or try a creative take of Irish flavors with the shepherd’s pie rangoon or the Irish nachos – waffle-cut fries loaded with corned beef, cheese, bacon, and Thousand Island dressing.

Guinness on tap? Clearly.

120 Washington St., Salem, 978-740-8811, oneillsofsalem.com

The Port Tavern, Newburyport

The vibe: A sprawling fireplace keeps guests warm on chilly days and outdoor seating lets them bask in the fresh air as spring arrives.

The food: Experience a true Irish pub snack by ordering up a tavern toasty, a simple yet delicious dish of cheese melted onto toasted bread. If you’re hungrier than that, shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, and a variety of pub food standards are also on offer.

Guinness on tap? You could probably guess by now, but the answer is an emphatic yes.

84 State St., Newburyport, 978-465-1006, theporttavern.com